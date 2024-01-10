Choose your role models and online influences wisely: Vidit Gujrathi Story

Going beyond stats and scores, Vidit Gujrathi, the newly crowned champion of the FIDE Swiss 2023 World Chess Championship, delves deeper into the what it takes to be a world champion. He shares his success formula and his training for the upcoming Candidates 2024. Vidit has found a unique sense of belonging on Wildr App, the world’s first AI based troll-free social network.

Vidit emerged victorious in the fiercely competitive FIDE Grand Swiss Tournament 2023, initially seeded 15th. Overcoming an early setback, he secured the title and earned a coveted spot in the prestigious Candidates to be held in April 2024—a crucial step in challenging World Champion Ding Liren.

In navigating the mental intensity of chess, Vidit emphasizes the power of saying no to all distractions, a lesson learned through experience. In his words, “It’s the price you have to pay if you want to invest your energy in something big and be successful.”

In challenging times, he found a spiritual anchor in the teachings of his Guru, Om Swami, that allowed him to stay course and sleep peacefully at night, knowing he had given his best. "Reading Swamiji's books and watching his videos brought me solace and inspiration. It kept me going when things didn't go my way." Vidit reveals. His daily meditation practice spanning over 1050+ days has also added an unbreakable layer of mental fortitude and focus to his game. “I haven’t become an expert at meditation, but I feel good that I’ve stayed disciplined in my pursuit. It has helped me develop more will power and improved the quality of my game,” Vidit remarked.

As he continues to showcase unparalleled prowess on the global chess stage, Vidit has found a unique sense of belonging on Wildr App, the world's first AI based troll-free social network. The positive environment allowed him to connect with fans and fellow chess enthusiasts, in a meaningful way during FIDE and World cup as he posted about his matches and recaps. He also started a chess community challenge during this time on the app, which gained instant popularity with more than 270 participants cheering him on every single day.

“Every post on Wildr during tournaments was like a conversation with close friends. The encouragement and love I received were not only uplifting but also highly empowering. I didn’t feel any inhibitions while posting, because I knew I wasn’t going to be judged on my every move. I felt safe to be myself,” says Vidit.

Having faced trolling and hate on most other social media platforms, Gujrathi reflects on the impact negative comments had on his mindset. “Online hate bothered me more than I admitted. It restrained me from sharing my life freely and experimenting professionally. If I didn’t perform well, I used to get criticised for my life choices. If I was trying out something new, people trolled me and told me to stick to chess. It doesn’t have to be this way anymore I believe. We wouldn’t tolerate someone being rude to us in real life, why should we then put up with it in the online world,” he enquires.

According to a 2022 report, ‘Cyberbullying in Plain Sight’, by cybersecurity firm McAfee it was found that 85% of Indian children have been cyberbullied, the highest globally.

“Cyberbullying in India reaches alarming highs as more than 1 in 3 kids face cyber racism, sexual harassment, and threats of physical harm as early as at the age of 10 - - making India the #1 nation for reported cyberbullying in the world,” said Gagan Singh, Chief Product Officer, McAfee.

To those facing toxicity and abuse online, especially young players, Vidit’s suggest creating a positive and conducive environment. "Choose your role models and online influences wisely. Your circle or ‘sangha’ shapes your thought process. It's crucial to insulate yourself from negativity. I remember, Vishwanathan Anand didn’t read anything online or in print for 6 months before he played the World championship. He lived in a bubble to safeguard his mind space," he adds.

Taking about his winning formula, Vidit humbly underscores the fact that the mindset of a champion, their attitude is the ‘X’ factor that sets them apart from the crowd. “Many people work hard but the mindset of a champion is the differentiating factor. They are tough, they are hungry and not afraid to push their boundaries to follow a deep drive to go on when others stop. Observe any champion, and you will find a never-say-die attitude that sets them apart,” he points out.

As he gears up for Candidates 2024, he approaches the challenge with a holistic mindset, addressing his chess weakness and working on his fitness, while enjoying the journey to the top. “This is the dream of every aspiring chess player, a lot is at stake. It’s not going to be easy, but nothing worthwhile ever is. I am aware It’s going to be like a bull fight and every ounce of my strength will be tested, so I have to be prepared for anything. Having said that, I also want to keep living a fulfilling life. In the end, it’s important to be kind, humble and happy during this journey. In fact, that’s a key element I will be mindful of," says Vidit.