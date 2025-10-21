GRAP-2 restrictions imposed in Delhi NCR: Recommendations to brave the post-Diwali toxic haze

As predicted. As has been the norm for decades. What restrictions does GRAP-2 impose on Delhi NCR residents? (Photo: Invest India)

Come festive week, Delhi-NCR’s AQI started dipping, crossing a 350 on the scale at 8AM in the morning after Diwali night festivities concluded on Monday, October 20.

The verdict? Green crackers or not, we are officially in ‘very poor’ territory.

Well-anticipated, GRAP-2 restrictions were imposed in Delhi late last week in an attempt to curb the impact of the severely degrading air quality.

What is GRAP? A Business Standard report states, “The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a framework designed to combat air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. It was introduced as an emergency response mechanism, and its implementation is triggered when the AQI reaches ‘poor’ levels.”

The Action Plan comprises of 4 stages — stage 1 for ‘poor’ air quality (AQI between 201 and 300), stage 2 for ‘very poor’ air quality (AQI between 301 and 400), stage 3 for ‘severe’ air quality (AQI between 401 and 450) and stage 4 for ‘severe+’ air quality (AQI upwards of 450).

With stage 2 then being currently imposed in the national capital region, what are the measures you are expected to take as a resident? A Government of India press release provides explicit clarity.

Key directives 1. People to use public transport and minimize use of personal vehicles.

2. Use technology, take less congested route even if slightly longer.

3. Regularly replace air filters at recommended intervals in your automobiles.

4. Avoid dust generating construction activities during months of October to January.

5. Avoid open burning of solid waste and bio-mass.

Besides this, an incredibly elaborate 12-point plan of action for governing bodies is also delineated, aimed at pulling up the region’s air quality rapidly.

Wear a mask, hydrate and have your air purifiers work overtime if you own one — bottom line, stay safe!