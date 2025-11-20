Dermat-approved: 7 hacks to look and feel your prettiest

Looking pretty may be subjective, but feeling pretty — really isn't. These 7 hacks to feeling prettier come dermatologist-approved! (Photo: Shutterstock)

Either you feel like God's most glorious creature, or you're internally picking at every last little thing you want to change about how you look. Even if you're not among those who are hyper-fixated on their appearance, liking what you see in the mirror inadvertently makes up a huge part of how we feel about ourselves.

Dr. Mansi Shirolikar, a top dermatologist from Madhya Pradesh, shares her simple, foolproof hacks which leave her feeling "10x prettier", in her own words. Take notes girls! (and don't forget to consult your doctor before jumping on any of these meds).

Magnesium Every night before going to bed, taking a magnesium pill, as per Dr. Shirolikar, relaxes the nervous system, improves sleep and lowers stress. She suggests taking it about 30 to 60 minutes before your bed time — "because good skin starts with 8 hours, not 8 serums."

Silicone gel This is for those that struggle with raised scars. Using a silicone gel over the affected areas, flattens, softens and eventually fades scars. Dr. Shirolikar even goes so far as to calling this hack, "eraser energy".

Glycolic acid Glycolic acid is the miracle worker of the acid world, and that's just a fact. But it can work literal magic if you have a case of chicken skin, strawberry legs and/or keratosis pilaris. The glycolic exfoliates, while the supplementary urea softens. "Smooth arms and legs committee working overtime", she adds.

Bond-repair This one's a little bit of an investment, but truly worth every penny. Using a whole line of bond repair hair products for your weekly hair wash, will not just leave you feeling luxe but will make you see the point of those price tags. These products rebuild broken hair bonds, from years of heat styling and chemical colouring, so that your hair feels stronger, smoother and shinier. "Like rehab, but for hair", Dr. Shirolikar quips.

Peptide serum We're finally in an era where 'peptide' and 'ceramide' have become household terms — might as well exploit the free knowledge floating on the internet! Dr. Shirolikar says instead of doubling down with moisturiser on the dry, flaky spots around your eyes, a peptide serum from a trusty brand should be your go-to approach. Your under eyes will thank you.

Omega 3 Everyday, no contest. From calmer skin to shinier hair, popping an Omega 3 daily will leave you with "better everything", says Dr. Shirolikar. If you're worried about getting those post-brekky fishy burps that usually come with being an Omega 3 girlie, just keep your bottle in the fridge. Fishy burps begone!