Are you in your Chinese baddie era yet?

There's a reason why every other reel on your feed has people casually jumping up and down in their jammies, among other things. It's because the wellness routine to keep inflammation at bay, get your blood circulation pumping first thing in the morning and helping you maintain solid energy levels through the day, has its roots in Chinese medicine. Creator Lya Lin (@lya.lin0607), whose content is specifically about the Chinese route to life longevity, shares her super-simple morning routine.

Minute 1: Lymphatic hops Simply bob your body up and down, keeping the hands free but firm. Don't overexert yourself during the move but also keep your spine erect.

Minute 2: Arm swings Simply alternate lifting your arms alternatively, in one swift motion past your head. Momentum plays a role here but make sure your arms feel the force.

Minute 3: Trunk twists Keep your legs fairly firm for this one and your torso limp. Swing both your arms in one sideward direction and let your torso turn as far back to the side as it can and use the momentum to repeat the same on the other side. This move involves no breaks.

Minute 4: Ballerina squats Split your legs past your hipline in a wide stance with the toes pointing out. Dip down in a low squat with your hips out as your raise your arms along the sides and over your head in one sweep. Come up swiftly, locking your knees and gracefully bringing your hands down with some force.

Minute 5: Arm pulls Keep both arms perpendicular to the head and pull them down as you put one foot behind the other in a half squat. Repeat on the other side.

Minute 6: Body waves Raise your hands straight up above and throw them down with your body, taking the arms past your knees towards the back. Stand right back up raising your arms. Repeat as one continuous motion.

Minute 7: Yogi squats Take the wide squat stance, clasp your hands in front of your chest. Sway your body to one side, flicking the other side's foot out via the heel. Immediately heel to the other side and continue as one motion.

Minute 8: Armpit taps Fairly simple, this involves making a fist and tapping with a firm lightness on your armpit. Repeat on the other side.

Minute 9: Neck taps Follow the same routine for the neck, lightly tapping with your knuckles then using your fingers to rub down the area with gentle force.

Minute 10: Lower body fascia slaps Lift your knee to your chest, ball up your fists and firmly tap on the sides of your calf. Repeat for the other leg.

Now this 10-minute routine does set you on the path to embracing the Chinese baddie way of life, but there are other important tweaks to consider as well. And given how wildly well-known the community is for their youth and beauty, it's definitely worth an attempt. Gua sha-ing your face regularly, drinking warm lemon water at least thrice a day, acing chopsticks and actively trying to open up the meridians in your body - among applying other Chinese medicine intel is a great place to start.