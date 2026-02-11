Inside Naila Grrewal’s holy grail routine for calm, healthy skin

We recently caught up with leading lady, actor Naila Grrewal, whose riding high on the success of Netflix series Maamla Legal Hai (now up for a second season). Now between long shoot hours, heavy makeup and constant travel, maintaining healthy skin is no small feat. But for her, beauty is less about chasing trends and more about conscious choice, recovery and skin minimalism.

Experiment with caution These days, every third reel on your feed will have you half-convinced that everything you're doing for your skin health is as good as nothing, unless you invest in the nth miracle ingredient sweeping the internet this week. But Naila isn't one to fall for marketing gimmicks that easy. She says, "I’m disciplined at the base level and curious at the edges. I don’t jump on every 'miracle' ingredient that pops up on Instagram at 1AM, but I do like to experiment once I’ve understood what my skin actually needs. Cleanse, hydrate, protect - that’s non-negotiable for me. Everything else is seasonal, mood-based and vetted by my dermatologist - and common sense."

Her Holy grail With her sturdily growing fame and increasingly demanding work hours however, Naila's priorities when it comes to her skin health have definitely changed over the years. "Earlier it was about looking good; now it’s about recovery and repair primarily. Long shoot days, harsh lights, constant makeup removal is a lot for the skin. I’ve become almost obsessive about cleansing properly and letting my skin breathe whenever possible - especially days off from shoot. Hydration, barrier repair, and sunscreen are my holy trinity now," she reflects.

And she has her routine down pat, even for the days she's not at home or in desolate shoot locations. Her gentle cleanser (non-foaming, always), a solid moisturiser, lip balm and sunscreen are always on-the-go with her. She adds, "If I’m travelling, I add a hydrating mist and under-eye patches or a hydrating eye cream - because sleep can sometimes be a luxury, not a guarantee."