Inside Naila Grrewal’s holy grail routine for calm, healthy skin
The Maamla Legal Hai alum recently dished out some well-kept skin secrets for us
We recently caught up with leading lady, actor Naila Grrewal, whose riding high on the success of Netflix series Maamla Legal Hai (now up for a second season). Now between long shoot hours, heavy makeup and constant travel, maintaining healthy skin is no small feat. But for her, beauty is less about chasing trends and more about conscious choice, recovery and skin minimalism.
Experiment with caution
These days, every third reel on your feed will have you half-convinced that everything you're doing for your skin health is as good as nothing, unless you invest in the nth miracle ingredient sweeping the internet this week. But Naila isn't one to fall for marketing gimmicks that easy. She says, "I’m disciplined at the base level and curious at the edges. I don’t jump on every 'miracle' ingredient that pops up on Instagram at 1AM, but I do like to experiment once I’ve understood what my skin actually needs. Cleanse, hydrate, protect - that’s non-negotiable for me. Everything else is seasonal, mood-based and vetted by my dermatologist - and common sense."
Her Holy grail
With her sturdily growing fame and increasingly demanding work hours however, Naila's priorities when it comes to her skin health have definitely changed over the years. "Earlier it was about looking good; now it’s about recovery and repair primarily. Long shoot days, harsh lights, constant makeup removal is a lot for the skin. I’ve become almost obsessive about cleansing properly and letting my skin breathe whenever possible - especially days off from shoot. Hydration, barrier repair, and sunscreen are my holy trinity now," she reflects.
And she has her routine down pat, even for the days she's not at home or in desolate shoot locations. Her gentle cleanser (non-foaming, always), a solid moisturiser, lip balm and sunscreen are always on-the-go with her. She adds, "If I’m travelling, I add a hydrating mist and under-eye patches or a hydrating eye cream - because sleep can sometimes be a luxury, not a guarantee."
Grounding with Ayurveda
Now while most pick up 'Ayurvedic' skincare without trying to understand its contents, Naila puts the labels on these products through the scanner before committing to them. "I like Ayurvedic ingredients when they’re thoughtfully formulated and backed by research. Turmeric, neem, sandalwood - these ingredients have survived centuries for a reason. Also the kumkumadi oil is something I love incorporating in my routine. It’s grounding, nourishing, and feels like a quiet ritual rather than a chore", she shares.
Reel vs real
There's a reason why Maamla Legal Hai has been Naila's biggest personal success so far. It's because of the uncanny similarities she shares with her on-screen character from the show, Ananya Shroff. "I’m more of a 'real skin, brushed brows, maybe a tint' than full glam in real life, and I feel Ananya emulates that vibe too!", she says.
But what about when the cameras aren't rolling? "Glowy skin, groomed brows, a touch of concealer, and a lip balm or nude lipstick I can apply without a mirror. If I’m feeling fancy, I’ll add a bit of mascara. It’s effortless on purpose - I spend enough time being done up," Naila adds, matter-of-factly.
BTS-takeaways
But for those who don't, we asked her to spill some behind-the-scenes secrets she's picked up over time and she had just the answer up her sleeve. "Applying blush before foundation for a natural, flushed-from-within look. And another one: applying tiny bits of concealer and building it up as per the coverage you desire, instead of tons of concealer to begin with," she lists.
Routine refresh
At its core, Naila's beauty philosophy is more about refinement than reinvention. The key takeaways in this regard are actually being in touch with your skin and letting recovery matter as much as external radiance. Trend-sampling isn't the devil, but the internet's holy grail doesn't necessarily have to be yours either. The same goes for beauty branches like Ayurveda. Long story short, whatever tweak you make to your routine must be an informed choice with the health of your real skin being a top priority.
