Striking a cord with Garbh Sanskar

Actor Deepika Padukone recently posted a picture on Instagram, showing her practicing embroidery. This led social media users to speculate that the expecting mom was following Garbh Sanskar, an ancient wellness practice for maternal and fetal health. “Part of garbh sanskar... this is majorly to keep the momma relaxed! (sic),” wrote one user. Another wrote, “Excellent. That’s part of Garbh Sanskar and also improves concentration...sense of fulfillment and right brain development.” Ayurveda and experts suggest that reading spiritual texts can help positively influence the baby and its doshas (Vata Dosha, Kapha Dosha, and Pitta Dosha).

VITAL ASPECTS

From wholesome foods to meditative practices, Garbh Sanskar tailors nutrition and wellness for each month of pregnancy. Arpita Agarwal, founder of Garbh Sanskar Jaipur, which offers online classes designed around holistic well-being (around Rs. 10,000 for a nine-month service) mentions pre-conception rituals like Garbadhan (to ensure the child’s good health), Punsavan (to stabilize the pregnancy), and Simantunayan (purifying the mother’s environment). Agarwal, who has educated over 10,000 expecting mothers about the practice since 2018, also underscores the significance of mantras as well. “From the seventh month onwards, the fetus can hear and respond to external stimuli, including calming music and sacred mantras,” she ends.

Surbhi Bhagat, founder, and counselor at the Uttam Garbh Sanskar workshop in Noida says, “Embroidery is one of many activities prescribed during Garbh Sanskar to promote brain development during the fifth and sixth months of pregnancy.”

RISING INTEREST?

Bhagat notes that she has seen a rise in interest nationwide. “Garbh Sanskar has become a topic of interest for people from various walks of life, from top professionals to creatives,” she explains. Launched in January 2020, her holistic practice offers webinars and practical classes, varying from free sessions to courses priced at Rs. 15,000.

ORIGIN

Garbh Sanskar is believed to have originated in the Mahabharata era (approximately 400 BC). Abhimanyu, the son of Arjuna and Subhadra, heard his uncle Krishna narrating the formation of a Chakravyuha (a safeguarding military tactic) while he was still in the womb."