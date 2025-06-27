Stuffy nose and scratchy throat? This weirdly satisfying sweet broth will fix you right away!

It's a sweet red onion broth. This sweet onion broth promises to save you from your monsoon sniffles(Photos: Alermi, Beautiful Food Stories)

There we've said it. Now before you tap out, know that this concoction, suggested by The Balanced Nutrition's certified health and nutrition coach Melissa Riley, clears throat mucus, cleanses the lungs, boosts immunity, relieves flu and colds and also helps detoxify the body. Boiled onion juice with olive oil and honey may not sound like a winner for the taste buds, but the comments section is proof how the satisfying taste is in no way a reflection of the odd ball ingredients.

Additionally, as per a Healthline report, onions are a great option when it comes to improved heart health, better blood sugar regulation, and increased bone density. Another report from the same portal pegs honey's benefits as ranging from being nutrient and antioxidant dense in addition to having antibacterial properties. Olive oil in the same breath, as per Healthline, is a great option for anti-inflammatory purposes. All of this to say, if you get past the ick of what a sweet onion broth sounds like, this might just be a glass of liquid gold — so here's the recipe below, especially if the fluctuating weather has left you with a stuffy nose and scratchy throat.

Sweet red onion broth

Ingredients: Red onion - 1/2, filtered water - a cup or two, honey (preferably raw and unfiltered) - 1tbsp, extra virgin olive oil (preferably organic and cold pressed) - 1tbsp

Method: Slice your red onion into fat ringlets and boil in water for a few minutes till they get discoloured. Strain the liquid into a cup and and promptly go in with a tablespoon of olive oil and then another of honey. Give it a good mix till the honey dissolves and the olive oil settles and sip till complete!

(recipe from The Balance Routine)

So will you be boiling up this spicy, sweet fix to fight your monsoon sniffles?