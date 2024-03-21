When playing Holi, protect your eyes well

Holi, the much-awaited festival that marks the arrival of Spring, is coming up and you’re sure to be excited to welcome the new season in all its hues. But as you get set to throw colour on your friends and family members, also keep in mind to be careful during all the revelry as the colour can affect the eyes leading to irritation and redness, which may also head towards more serious consequences.

Talking about the occurrences of this, Dr Abhay Lune, Consultant Opthalmologist, DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, says, “Yes, we do witness a rise in cases of eye issues during Holi. This is mostly due to the presence of chemicals in the artificial colours, which can be detrimental to the eyes and can lead to various issues ranging from mild irritation to severe pain, and in extreme cases, irreversible vision impairment."

Watch out when playing with artificial colours at Holi as it can affect the eyes and skin(Shutterstock)

Use sunglasses while playing Holi to avoid colours going into the eyes(Shutterstock)

He adds, "To mitigate these risks, it’s a good idea to use sunglasses while playing Holi to avoid colours going in the eyes. Also, if one experiences any discomfort, it is recommended to see a doctor immediately.”

Dr Samir Sud, Co-founder and Director, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals Delhi, also states how it is imperative to be cautious while playing with colours. “If children are wearing spectacles, they should also be careful while applying colour as they may break their glasses, which can prove to be dangerous.”

He shares key eye care tips to follow

Don’t use synthetic or artificial colours for playing Holi as they may have multiple harmful substances such as heavy metals, powdered glass, chemicals and pesticides. You are advised to use organic colours for Holi made at home using natural and skin-safe ingredients like flowers (marigolds and hibiscus), turmeric powder, beetroot and black carrots.

Avoid wearing contact lenses as the lens may break with the sudden pressure of water. Colours can also get trapped in the lens, leading to severe eye infections.

Wear properly-fitted sunglasses or other protective eyewear while playing Holi. Use protective eyewear like goggles or sunglasses to prevent colours from coming in contact with the eyes, lowering risk of damage to your eyes.

Refrain from touching your eyes when you play Holi. Colours can get inside your eyes through your own hands. Avoid rubbing your eyes as it can cause a corneal abrasion, or a scratch on the cornea. Rinse your eyes with clean water.

If you have long hair, don’t forget to tie your hair and using a cap so that liquid colours do not drip into the eyes.

It is strongly recommended to avoid playing Holi If you are already suffering from some eye infection or any eye ailment.