htlsspeakersbio

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 21:32 IST

Internationally famous for his award winning, 3 Michelin starred The Fat Duck in Berkshire, England, Heston Blumenthal is considered to be one of the best chefs of his generation. Although self-taught, he has pushed the boundaries of a traditional kitchen and completely changed the way people approach cooking. Through his dedication to creativity, science and precision, along with his relentless research into nostalgia and the history of British gastronomy, Heston has pioneered new techniques through multi-sensory cooking, flavour encapsulation and food pairing. He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Chemistry and The Royal Academy of Culinary Arts. He was awarded an O.B.E. by Her Majesty the Queen for his services to British Gastronomy.