Heston Blumenthal

htlsspeakersbio Updated: Nov 11, 2019 21:32 IST

Hindustan Times
         

Internationally famous for his award winning, 3 Michelin starred The Fat Duck in Berkshire, England, Heston Blumenthal is considered to be one of the best chefs of his generation. Although self-taught, he has pushed the boundaries of a traditional kitchen and completely changed the way people approach cooking. Through his dedication to creativity, science and precision, along with his relentless research into nostalgia and the history of British gastronomy, Heston has pioneered new techniques through multi-sensory cooking, flavour encapsulation and food pairing. He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Chemistry and The Royal Academy of Culinary Arts. He was awarded an O.B.E. by Her Majesty the Queen for his services to British Gastronomy.

Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
