Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:27 IST

Kumar Mangalam Birla is the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. He chairs the Boards of all of the Group’s major companies in India and globally. These include Novelis, Columbian Chemicals, Aditya Birla Minerals, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Thai Carbon Black, Alexandria Carbon Black, Domsjö Fabriker and Terrace Bay Pulp Mill. In India, he chairs the Boards of Hindalco, Grasim, UltraTech, Vodafone Idea and Aditya Birla Capital Limited. Birla took over as Chairman of the Group in 1995 at the age of 28. In the 24 years that he has been at the helm of the Group, he has raised the Group’s turnover from US$ 2 billion in 1995, to US$ 48.3 billion today. Under Birla’s leadership, the Group has made 36 acquisitions in 20 years in India and globally, the highest by an Indian multinational in India. Birla is also deeply engaged with and is on the Board of prominent educational institutions. He is the Chancellor of the renowned Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) and the Chairman of IIM, Ahmedabad. He is a Director of the G. D. Birla Medical Research & Education Foundation. He serves on the London Business School’s Asia Pacific Advisory Board and is a Honorary Fellow of the London Business School. Birla is also the chairman of Rhodes India Scholarship Committee. A firm practitioner of the trusteeship concept, Birla has institutionalized the concept of caring and giving at the Aditya Birla Group. The Group is involved in meaningful welfare driven activities that distinctively impact the quality of life of the weaker sections of the society. A commerce graduate from the University of Mumbai, Birla is a chartered accountant. He earned an MBA from the London Business School.