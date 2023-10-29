1 killed, over 20 injured in explosion at convention centre in Kerala’s Kochi

One woman was killed and over 20 others injured in an explosion at a convention centre in Kerala’s Kochi district on Sunday, police said. The explosion occurred during a prayer meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer meeting (Twitter Photo)

The explosions took place at Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery around 9:30am during a prayer meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses which was being attended by over 2,000 people, said police.

The three-day prayer meeting was set to conclude on Sunday.

Fire personnel and a team of police reached the blast site and recovered the body of the deceased. Teams of counter-terror sleuths and National Security Guards (NSG) have also been sent to the Jehovah’s Witnesses Church.

Those injured have been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery and in private hospitals, said police.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the incident and said that top police officials, including the state director general of police (DGP), are on their way to the incident spot.

“It is a highly unfortunate incident. Details are being collected. Top police officials including the state DGP are on the way to the spot. We are looking at it seriously. One person has died and there are several injured,” the chief minister said.

According to the people familiar with the matter, multiple explosions occurred inside the convention centre.

Meanwhile, Kerala health minister Veena George has directed the health department officials to provide the best treatment to those injured in the Kalamassery explosion.

Hospitals have been alerted. The minister directed all health workers, including doctors, who are on leave to return immediately.