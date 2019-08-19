10 dead, 11 missing after heavy rains in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi

india

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:54 IST

At least 10 people have died and 11 are missing after heavy rains lashed parts of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, the worst-hit district in the state, over the weekend, officials said on Monday.

The torrential rains had caused heavy damage in Arakot, Mori, Tikochi and Snail villages in Uttarkashi, about 150km away from Dehradun on Sunday. More than 20 houses were damaged or washed away by the rains with several people buried under their debris.

Rescuers from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have airlifted four people from the affected areas for treatment in state capital Dehradun, officials added.

“The rescue teams, which resumed their search and rescue operations in the affected areas on Monday morning, have so far recovered 10 bodies while 11 are reportedly missing. Four injured, including a woman, have been airlifted to Dehradun for treatment,” Ravi Bijarnia, in charge of the information bureau at Uttarakhand secretariat, said.

Among the bodies recovered, four each were from Makauri and Arakot villages while one each from Snail and Tikochi villages. The 11 missing included three each from Makauri and Snail while five from Tikochi villages.

“Four injured, two each from Arakot and Mori villages, were airlifted to Dehradun,” Bijarnia said.

Several teams, including SDRF personnel and disaster management officials from Dehradun, left for the affected areas in helicopters and buses on Monday early morning.

“Three teams of eight SDRF personnel and two officials carrying food packets and relief material left for the affected areas at 7.30am. Another SDRF team of 30 personnel with relief material left by bus at 5.30am. The teams which left by air had already reached the areas and initiated rescue work,” SDRF’s spokesperson Pravin Alok said.

The personnel could not reach the areas on Sunday as roads connecting the villages were severely damaged due to the rains.

“Earlier on Sunday, our team which reached Arakot for rescue operations at 3.30pm had left from there for Mori village, another majorly affected area, in the evening same day,” Alok said.

“Rescue work is still going on,” he said.

Separately, three people were killed and as many injured in three different rain-related accidents in Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal and Nainital districts on Sunday. Hundreds were evacuated to higher reaches, state officials said adding that roads were damaged at many places, hampering rescue efforts.

