10-month-old infant among three trapped in MP house collapse, 9 rescued

The building in Dewas was in a dilapidated condition, say authorities.

india Updated: Aug 26, 2020 12:01 IST
Nitin Gupta | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Nitin Gupta | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Dewas
Search is on for the three people believed to be still trapped under the debris of the building.
Search is on for the three people believed to be still trapped under the debris of the building.
         

As many as nine persons were rescued while three, including a 10-month-old baby, are still trapped in the debris of a two-storey house which collapsed in Dewas city, 153 kilometres south west of Bhopal, on Tuesday evening, said administrative officers.

Meanwhile, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached Dewas on Wednesday morning for the rescue work going on in Nai Aabadi area on station road, as per the officials.

The house is owned by Zakir Sheikh, an auto-rickshaw driver. Families of four brothers including Zakir reside in the house.

Those rescued include Baskar B, 55, Aksha, 16, Aafia, 9, Anjum, 39, Alfez, 15, Aneesha, 13, Shareen, 21, Shabana, 40, and another person of the family. Those still trapped include Rehan, 16, Simran, 23, and the 10-month-old baby.

The rescued injured were rushed to the district hospital, as per officials.

The male members of the family were out of the house when the house, in a dilapidated condition, collapsed.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed officials to expedite the rescue work.

