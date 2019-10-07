e-paper
Monday, Oct 07, 2019

2,141 trees cut in Aarey colony, Mumbai Metro says will meet project deadline

The trees were being cleared to make way for a car shed for Mumbai Metro’s phase III.

india Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chopped down trees are seen at Metro car shed in Aarey Colony in Mumbai, India, on Monday, October 7, 2019.
Chopped down trees are seen at Metro car shed in Aarey Colony in Mumbai, India, on Monday, October 7, 2019. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Having felled 2,141 trees at the Aarey Milk Colony, the Mumbai Metro said on Monday that it will honour the Supreme Court order and will not cut any more trees at the contested site.

“Following the decision of Hon’able High Court on 4/10/19 upholding the permission of the Tree Authority the felling of 2,185 trees was undertaken on October 4 and 5, 2019 and as on date 2,141 trees have been felled,” tweeted Mumbai Metro.

In the morning, Tushar Mehta, appearing for Maharashtra state, told the Supreme Court that no more trees will be cut. The the top court too said that status quo will be maintained till the next date of hearing and put a stop to further felling of trees. The court also ordered the immediate release of protesters upon furnishing of personal bond.

ALSO WATCH | Officials behind Aarey tree-felling must be sent to PoK: Aaditya Thackeray

The court was hearing a PIL filed by green activists after the Bombay high court ruled that “Aarey is not a forest” and allowed trees to be cut.

The trees were being cleared to make way for a car shed for Mumbai Metro’s phase III.

Mumbai Metro said that the felled trees will be cleared form the site and subsequent “construction activities will be carried out”.

It even expressed hope that despite being six months behind schedule, it will meet the project deadline.

“The work on the project has already been delayed by over six months on account of legal and other impediments. We will expect to meet the deadline,” the corporation said in a tweet.

Mumbai Metro also highlighted the green initiatives taken by it for cutting the trees.

“MMRCL has already planted 23,846 trees and additionally distributed 25,000 saplings as part of its green initiatives,” it said.

The MMRC had begun chopping trees since Friday night, hours after the Bombay high court dismissed petitions challenging the felling of 2,464 trees in Aarey colony.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 18:47 IST

