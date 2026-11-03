2 brothers held for killing cheetah cub near Kuno park, gun found
During interrogation, Singh allegedly confessed that on October 24, he and Pritam Singh had gone to the forest to hunt a wild boar.
The Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two brothers for allegedly killing a 19-month-old cheetah cub, officially known as Kuno Nirva Gaurav or KNG-22, outside the Kuno National Park and recovered the licenced double-barrel gun they used in the crime, police said on Monday.
According to an STF officer, the male cub (KNG-22) was rescued in an injured condition from compartment No. 748 of Sheopur forest division on October 25, however it died during treatment two days later. Doctors found five pellets inside its body, the officer said.
The four-member STF arrested Bhagwan Singh, a resident of Morena district, on October 31. His brother was arrested later in the day. Both were remanded in two-day judicial custody on October 31 and produced before the court again on Monday, which sent them to judicial custody, a senior forest department official said.
Also Read | 19-month-old cheetah dies of gunshot injuries in MP's Kuno National Park; pellets extracted from body
Killed cheetah while hunting boar
During interrogation, Singh allegedly confessed that on October 24, he and Pritam Singh had gone to the forest to hunt a wild boar. When they spotted the movement of the cheetah, he fired at it and fled the spot. A case was registered against both under sections 9 and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 (Amended 2022).
Also Read | Cheetah cub found injured in MP's Morena, shifted to Kuno National Park; suspected to have been hit
The officer said they are probing the illegal wildlife trade and organised crime angle in the case. This is the first case of a cheetah being shot dead since the big cats were reintroduced in India four years ago. As many as eight forest officials of Morena and Sheopur were suspended for neglect of their duties, the officer added.
The death of KNG22 is the first such killing in the country since cheetahs were reintroduced four years ago.
Also Read | Kuno cheetah KGP12 gives birth to four cubs, India’s cheetah count rises to 36
India’s cheetah reintroduction programme
Under India’s cheetah reintroduction programme, eight cheetahs were brought from Namibia in September 2022, followed by 20 from South Africa in February 2023. Earlier this year, nine more cheetahs were translocated from Botswana.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShruti Tomar
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.Read More