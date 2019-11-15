e-paper
2 Hyderabad women booked for sedition after provocative speeches on Ayodhya verdict

Huma also allegedly criticized the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue, saying it was delivered as per a plan to favour Hindus. She said Muslims won’t accept even if entire Hindustan was given to them.

india Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:11 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The two women also displayed posters questioning the Supreme Court judgement on the Ayodhya issue.
The two women also displayed posters questioning the Supreme Court judgement on the Ayodhya issue.(HT PHOTO.)
         

The Hyderabad police on Friday registered a sedition case against two women for allegedly making provocative speeches and promoting enmity among people in the name of religion, by opposing the recent Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya.

According to the police, Jille Huma and her sister Sabista of Jeevanyar Jung Colony of Saidabad area held a meeting of nearly 110 Muslim women and girls at Ujalesha Eidgah ground on Thursday evening.

“After offering prayers for 20 minutes, Huma gave a provocative speech and raised slogans saying they would build the Babri Masjid at the same place and demolish the Ram Mandir. She forced the gathering also to raise similar slogans,” Saidabad inspector K Srinivas said.

Huma also allegedly criticized the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue, saying it was delivered as per a plan to favour Hindus. She said Muslims won’t accept even if entire Hindustan was given to them. “They also displayed posters questioning the Supreme Court judgement,” he said.

Saidabad sub-inspector of police Deen Dayal Singh, who was present at the venue along with other police personnel as part of police deployment, formally lodged a complaint with the police, stating that the women had raised provocative slogans at the meeting.

A case was booked under Section 124A, 153A, 505, 295 and 109 of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to crimes including sedition, inciting one community against another and others, the police said.

