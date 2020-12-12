e-paper
Home / India News / 2 Rajasthan govt teachers sacked for abusing girl students

2 Rajasthan govt teachers sacked for abusing girl students

The principal of the school had refused to take any action against the accused despite the serious nature of the complaints against school teachers.

india Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 14:19 IST
Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Action against accused teachers was taken after a protest march by villagers against the school.
Action against accused teachers was taken after a protest march by villagers against the school.
         

Eleven months after four teachers of a school run by the Rajasthan government in Sri Ganganagar district, were booked for sexually abusing girl students, the directorate of secondary education has finally sacked two teachers on Friday night.

“Services of two teachers identified as Bahad Ram and Gajanand, posted at secondary government school at 22 PTD village, have been terminated. Also, increment of the then principal and two other teachers have been stopped for one-year,” said a senior official of the education department.

The incidents of alleged sexual misconduct by the teachers had surfaced in January this year. The matter heated up after some school girls,with assistance from the villagers, recorded videos of the teachers abusing the girls on phone .

Later, parents and villagers staged a protest at the school as no action was taken against the teachers. Later, four teachers including English teacher Bahad Ram, science teacher Gajanand, physical education teacher Paramanand and Indraj were booked under Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force against woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Education minister Govind Singh Dotasara later tweeted to announce that all the four teachers have been suspended and the principal had been put on Awaiting Posting Order (APO) for not taking action even after receiving a complaint.

One of the parents of a student who didn’t want to be named, said, “These teachers would touch the girls and would do things which we can’t even describe.”

