20-year-old woman set on fire by stalker in Telangana’s Warangal

A 20-year-old woman was set on fire allegedly by a stalker for spurning him on the main road in Hanamkonda town of Telangana’s Warangal district, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, a final-year student Vaagdevi Degree and PG College, was about to enter the college at around 10am, when Pendyala Sai Anvesh, 21, approached her on a motorcycle, doused her with petrol and set her on fire.

Even before the other students and passersby could react, Ravali was engulfed in flames. Some of them caught hold of Anvesh, who tried to flee the spot, and thrashed him, before handing him over to the police.

Other students put out the flames and took the woman to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Warangal, where doctors declared her condition to be critical as she suffered 90-degree burns. They advised that she should be shifted to another hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment.

Hanamkonda additional superintendent of police Chandraiah and inspector Santosh Kumar went to the spot and inquired the students at the college.

Kumar said the woman, who belongs to Ramachandrapuram village of Sangem block, is a classmate of Anvesh, who hails from Chennaram village of Wardhannapet block. He expressed his love for her, but she rejected his proposal firmly.

“Further details are awaited. We are investigating into the matter,” the police official said.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 15:46 IST