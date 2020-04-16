e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 25 fresh Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan take state tally to 1,101

25 fresh Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan take state tally to 1,101

As many as 941 Covid-19 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

india Updated: Apr 16, 2020 11:04 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Jaipur
The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Rajasthan has risen to 1,101.
The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Rajasthan has risen to 1,101.(Himanshu Vyas / Hindustan Times)
         

With 25 more Covid-19 cases reported from Rajasthan, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state have risen to 1101, informed the state Health Department on Thursday.

“25 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan today so far, 1 in Ajmer, 1 in Bikaner, 2 in Jhunjhunu, 10 in Jodhpur and 11 in Tonk. The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 1101,” said the Health Department.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

As per the latest information by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s coronavirus tally crossed the 12,000 mark with the number reaching 12,380 cases on Thursday.

941 Covid-19 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total tally, 10,477 patients are active cases while 1,489 patients have been cured, discharged and migrated.

With 37 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 414.

tags
top news
Pizza delivery boy tests Covid-19 positive in Delhi; 72 families told to quarantine
Pizza delivery boy tests Covid-19 positive in Delhi; 72 families told to quarantine
Two firms begin production of antibody rapid test kits in India
Two firms begin production of antibody rapid test kits in India
Covid-19: Slow testing pipeline as big a worry as kit delay
Covid-19: Slow testing pipeline as big a worry as kit delay
‘Stop adding religious colour’: India slams US body for remarks on ‘misguided’ report
‘Stop adding religious colour’: India slams US body for remarks on ‘misguided’ report
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Kerala man forced to walk with ailing father in arms after police stop auto
Kerala man forced to walk with ailing father in arms after police stop auto
‘Maybe once in 1000 years’: ICMR on Covid-19 transmission from bats to humans
‘Maybe once in 1000 years’: ICMR on Covid-19 transmission from bats to humans
Suzuki Jimny climbs overpass, puts doubts about its off-road skills to rest
Suzuki Jimny climbs overpass, puts doubts about its off-road skills to rest
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news