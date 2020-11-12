26 fire tenders rushed as major fire breaks out in Delhi

india

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 22:45 IST

A major fire broke out at a shop in Delhi on Thursday. The incident occurred at a cloth shop cum go-down in a three-storey building in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area.

As many as 26 firefighting trucks are currently at the stop working to douse the fire.

No injury has been reported as of yet.

More details awaited.