Home / India News / 26 fire tenders rushed as major fire breaks out in Delhi

26 fire tenders rushed as major fire breaks out in Delhi

No injury has been reported as of yet.

india Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 22:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The fire broke out at around 8:46pm.
The fire broke out at around 8:46pm.(HT photo/ Shiv Sunny)
         

A major fire broke out at a shop in Delhi on Thursday. The incident occurred at a cloth shop cum go-down in a three-storey building in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area.

As many as 26 firefighting trucks are currently at the stop working to douse the fire.

No injury has been reported as of yet.

More details awaited.

