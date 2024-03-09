 Karnataka: Three men go for a swim in Cauvery river, drown | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka: Three men go for a swim in Cauvery river, drown

Karnataka: Three men go for a swim in Cauvery river, drown

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Mar 09, 2024 07:55 AM IST

Bengaluru: Three youngsters drowned in the Cauvery River in Kudige village of Kodagu district on Thursday when they went for a swim, said police.

The bodies were fished out late at night, said police. (HT)

Police identified the victims as Vinod (23), a native of Mullusige, Sachin (25) of Chikkathur, and Srinivas (25) a native of Hebbale.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the police, while swimming, Vinod got struck in the current and drowned. His two friends rushed to rescue him and were also struck in a whirlpool and drowned. Hearing the cries of their fourth friend, nearby residents rushed to their rescue, but failed.

“The incident occurred around 5.30pm. The men, all farmers, ventured into the river to beat the heat. Since the water was less in the river, they ventured into a deeper zone and drowned,” said Mohan Raju, an inspector at Kushalnagar rural police station.

Their bodies were fished out late at night, said police.

