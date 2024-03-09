Karnataka: Three men go for a swim in Cauvery river, drown

Bengaluru: Three youngsters drowned in the Cauvery River in Kudige village of Kodagu district on Thursday when they went for a swim, said police. The bodies were fished out late at night, said police. (HT)

Police identified the victims as Vinod (23), a native of Mullusige, Sachin (25) of Chikkathur, and Srinivas (25) a native of Hebbale.

According to the police, while swimming, Vinod got struck in the current and drowned. His two friends rushed to rescue him and were also struck in a whirlpool and drowned. Hearing the cries of their fourth friend, nearby residents rushed to their rescue, but failed.

“The incident occurred around 5.30pm. The men, all farmers, ventured into the river to beat the heat. Since the water was less in the river, they ventured into a deeper zone and drowned,” said Mohan Raju, an inspector at Kushalnagar rural police station.

