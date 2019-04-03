3 rescued from septic tank in Mumbai’s Chembur; search on for more

At least three people, including two women and a girl, were safely rescued from a septic tank in Mumbai’s suburb of Chembur on Wednesday morning as a search operation continued to check for others, officials said.

The three fell reportedly after a truck ran over the septic tank and broke its cover, said officials from the BMC’s disaster management cell.

The incident was reported at 10:08am at Mahul Road opposite the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) Colony in Chembur’s Vashi Naka. The three are safe, officials confirmed.

It was declared a level two incident, which is not a major operation, at 10:38am by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Personnel of the fire brigade and police and ward officials were involved in the operation.

The Mhada control room was also informed as the incident took place in the development authority’s property.

