Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 women drown in YG Gudda reservoir in Karnataka

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
May 20, 2025 07:48 AM IST

Three women drowned while trying to wade through the backwaters of the YG Gudda reservoir in Ramanagara district on Monday

Three women drowned while trying to wade through the backwaters of the YG Gudda reservoir in Ramanagara district on Monday, police said.

3 women drown in YG Gudda reservoir in Karnataka
3 women drown in YG Gudda reservoir in Karnataka

“After finishing festival and lunch on Monday afternoon, a group of seven women went to YG Gudda reservoir to play in the water. The women underestimated the depth of water and moved deeper. One of them got caught in the silt and was unable to come out. The other two went to rescue her but they also got stuck,” Magadi police inspector B Basavaraja said.

“The four other women raised an alarm, but by the time locals arrived, the three had already been drowned. The residents later managed to recover the bodies and alerted authorities. The victims were taken to the Magadi Taluk Government Hospital for postmortem and handed over to their families,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Bhargavi (22), Ramya (20), and Madhu (25), all residents of the Electronic City.

“The autopsy conducted at Magadi taluk government hospital and handed over to family members. We have registered a case of unnatural death and launched investigation,” the inspector added.

Ramanagara Additional Superintendent of Police Ramachandrappa visited the scene along with other senior officers. Police said that further inquiries are being made into the circumstances leading to the incident.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 3 women drown in YG Gudda reservoir in Karnataka
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On