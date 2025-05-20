Three women drowned while trying to wade through the backwaters of the YG Gudda reservoir in Ramanagara district on Monday, police said. 3 women drown in YG Gudda reservoir in Karnataka

“After finishing festival and lunch on Monday afternoon, a group of seven women went to YG Gudda reservoir to play in the water. The women underestimated the depth of water and moved deeper. One of them got caught in the silt and was unable to come out. The other two went to rescue her but they also got stuck,” Magadi police inspector B Basavaraja said.

“The four other women raised an alarm, but by the time locals arrived, the three had already been drowned. The residents later managed to recover the bodies and alerted authorities. The victims were taken to the Magadi Taluk Government Hospital for postmortem and handed over to their families,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Bhargavi (22), Ramya (20), and Madhu (25), all residents of the Electronic City.

“The autopsy conducted at Magadi taluk government hospital and handed over to family members. We have registered a case of unnatural death and launched investigation,” the inspector added.

Ramanagara Additional Superintendent of Police Ramachandrappa visited the scene along with other senior officers. Police said that further inquiries are being made into the circumstances leading to the incident.