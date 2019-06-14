32-member team launches fresh ops for missing mountaineers headed for Nanda Devi east peak

A 32-member team set off from Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh on Thursday in search of the eight mountaineers, who were attempting to climb Nanda Devi East peak and went missing on May 25.

Vijay Kumar Jogdande, district magistrate, Pithoragarh, said the team comprising members from Indo-Tibetan Border Police, State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force left Pithoragarh town on Thursday morning for Munsiyari, about 132 km from the district headquarters. “On Friday, the team will be airlifted from Munsiyari, by an MH 17 helicopter and airdropped at Nanda Devi second base camp,” he said.

Jogdande said at the second base camp located at the height of 4,800 metres, the team members will undertake daily climbs to acclimatise for the next four to five days.

“Following their acclimatisation, the team will try for retrieving the bodies of the 8 missing mountaineers, including four Britishers, two Americans, one Indian and one Australian. They will try to retrieve these bodies located on the eastern slope of Nanda Devi at a height of around 5,000 metres, around 500 metres below the Nanda Devi East Peak,” he said.

Twelve mountaineers had gone for an expedition to climb eastern peak of Nanda Devi, India’s second highest mountain. The climbers had left Munsiyari on May 13 to climb Nanda Devi East but they did not return to the base camp on the scheduled date of May 25.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 00:22 IST