322 kg of ghee seized in Delhi after checks at stores offering huge discounts ahead of festive season

The Delhi government's food safety department has confiscated more than 322 kg of ghee during inspections of shops offering steep discounts on social media ahead of the festive season, officials said on Friday. The action followed concerns over the quality and pricing of the products being sold. The department also carried out inspections at other establishments to check compliance with food safety and labelling requirements. (AI Generated)

The inspections focused on retailers promoting deals such as 'Buy One, Get One Free' and discounts of up to 60 per cent. Officials checked whether the shops were following food safety regulations and took steps to prevent the sale of adulterated, substandard, expired or incorrectly labelled food products, news agency PTI reported.

Ghee seized from three stores During inspections at Maxcart Store and Aggarwal Store in Vikaspuri, officials collected five enforcement samples of ghee from different brands and five samples of other food items.

More than 75.50 litres of ghee was seized.

In a separate inspection at Aggarwal Store in Hastal village, the team collected three enforcement samples of ghee sold under the Shri Shan, Vrinda Farms and Avtar brands. Officials seized 246 kg of ghee from the store.

The department said the samples would be assessed alongside laboratory test reports before any further action is taken.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said in a statement issued on Friday that the government would not tolerate food adulteration or any irregularities that could endanger public health.

She also advised consumers to examine food products carefully before buying them, including checking their quality, packaging, manufacturing dates and expiry dates.

Food samples collected from shops across Delhi The department also carried out inspections at other establishments to check compliance with food safety and labelling requirements.

At Sahib Sons in Azad Market, which operates under the trade name Vicon International, officials collected two samples of sugar-boiled confectionery over suspected labelling irregularities.

Samples of makhana and turmeric powder were collected from Jain Store in Lajpat Nagar. At Yug Basket Private Limited in Rithala, officials took samples of two varieties of biscuits, soft candy and sugar-based candy.

The department said violations of food safety requirements had been recorded at the inspected establishments and that further action would follow.

(With PTI inputs)