38 more illegal immigrants deported to Myanmar: Manipur CM

Imphal: The Manipur government on Wednesday deported 38 more illegal immigrants to Myanmar through the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Moreh. The Manipur govt has deported 38 Myanmar nationals to their home country through the Integrated Check Post (Twitter/@NBirenSingh)

The first phase of deportation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar in Manipur was completed on May 2.

Taking to X, chief minister N Biren Singh said, “In continuation of the deportation process of immigrants, the Government of Manipur has deported 38 (thirty-eight) Myanmar Nationals to their home country Myanmar through the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Moreh, today. They have been handed over safely to Myanmar authorities by the Immigration Officers of Government of India posted at ICP, Moreh.”

The chief minister also shared the photographs of the deportation process on X.

“They have been handed over safely to Myanmar authorities by the Immigration Officers of Government of India posted at ICP, Moreh. The State Government is continuing the identification of illegal immigrants and remains steadfast in its resolve to deport them. Let’s keep our borders and country secure,” the CM added.

On May 2 this year, the state government completed the first phase of deportation of 38 illegal immigrants from Myanmar exiting the country via Moreh.

In March this year, there were also reports of deporting seven Myanmar nationals, including women, by airlifting them from Imphal International Airport to Moreh, a border town located about 110 km south of Imphal in Tengnoupal district, which borders Myanmar.

Earlier, Singh had highlighted the report of the unnatural growth of 996 new villages due to illegal immigration through a similar social media post wherein he also mentioned the threat posed by this phenomenon to the “indigenous people and national security.”

Responding to a question by an opposition Congress MLA in the last state assembly session, Singh had said that 6,746 illegal Myanmarese were detected in the state from May 3 last year till February 27 this year.