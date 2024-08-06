45-year-old CCB officer dies by suicide days after his suspension

A 45-year-old Central Crime Branch inspector was found dead near his house in Ramanagara district on Monday morning, days after he was suspended and transferred from his previous posting, a police officer said on Monday, suspecting it to be a case of suicide. The incident took place on Sunday night near the officer’s residence in Kumbalagod (File photo)

Bidadi deputy superintendent of police Dinakar Shetty said the incident took place on Sunday night near the officer’s residence in Kumbalagod. The matter was reported by his neighbours to the Kaggalipura police station who then identified the body.

“The inspector committed suicide on Sunday night, just 500 metres from the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. An autopsy was conducted at Rajarajeshwari hospital, and the body has been handed over to his family. The cremation will take place on Tuesday in his native village in Ramanagara district,” he said.

He further said that the inspector had been working in the Financial Crimes Division of the Bengaluru CCB for just 25 days.

Shetty further said that the deceased was previously stationed at the Attibele Police Station from where he was suspended following a firecracker warehouse explosion that resulted in multiple fatalities. The suspension was issued on charges of dereliction of duty, a decision that reportedly left him distraught.

He further said that the inspector, following his suspension, used to frequently visit the commissioner’s office and the director general’s office, seeking reinstatement.

“While no suicide note was discovered at the scene, all possible angles are being explored, including financial distress. Vouchers related to loans were found in the deceased’s pockets, suggesting that debt might have been a contributing factor,” he added.