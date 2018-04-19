48 MPs, MLAs have declared cases of crime against women: ADR

At least 48 MPs and MLAs have declared cases related to crime against women, with BJP having the highest number of such politicans at 12, a report said on Thursday amid a nationwide outrage over rapes, including in UP’s Unnao where a ruling party lawmaker is an accused.

“Out of 1,580 (33 per cent) MPs/MLAs analysed with declared criminal cases, 48 have declared cases related to crime against women,” as per the report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

This includes 45 MLAs and 3 MPs, and the charges relate to assault of woman with intent to outraging her modesty, kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her to marriage, rape, domestic violence and trafficking, the Delhi-based think-tank said.

Giving party-wise details, the report said that BJP has the highest number of MPs and MLAs (12), followed by Shiv Sena (7) and Trinamool Congress (6) who have declared cases related to crime against women.

The report is based on an analysis of 4,845 out of 4,896 election affidavits of current MPs and MLAs. This includes 768 out of 776 affidavits of MPs and 4,077 out of 4,120 MLAs across the country.

Among states, Maharashtra has the highest number of MPs and MLAs (12), followed by West Bengal (11), Odisha and Andhra Pradesh each with five MPs and MLAs who have declared cases related to crime against women.