Home / India News / 4th day of Delhi metro services resumption, Magenta, Grey lines from tomorrow: All you need to know

4th day of Delhi metro services resumption, Magenta, Grey lines from tomorrow: All you need to know

From September 12 onwards, services on all lines of Delhi Metro will be available throughout the day.

india Updated: Sep 10, 2020 17:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A commuter seen inside a Metro coach at Subhash Nagar Metro station, in New Delhi, India, on September 9. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)
A commuter seen inside a Metro coach at Subhash Nagar Metro station, in New Delhi, India, on September 9. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)
         

New Delhi: On Thursday, three days after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation resumed its services in a phase-wise manner, the total ridership of Delhi Metro was approximately 47,600 between 7 am to 11 am.

Delhi Metro trains were back on track on September 7 after a gap of almost six months. In the fourth phase of unlocking, the ministry of home affairs allowed metro services to begin.

1. On September 7, Yellow line and Gurugram’s Rapid metro resumed the services.

2. On September 9, Blue line and Pink Line started operations.

3. On September 10, Red Line, Green Line, Violet Line resumed operations

4. On September 11, Magenta (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden) and Grey (Dwarka-Najafgarh) will start operations.

5. On September 12, Airport Express Line will be operational.

6. Metro services are currently operational in two time slots: 7 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 10 pm

7. From September 12, services on all lines will be available throughout the day (6 am to 11 pm)

