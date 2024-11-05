Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

5 injured as SUV hits motorcycles, car and handcart in Delhi's Rohini

ByHT News Desk
Nov 05, 2024 11:18 PM IST

The driver of the car has been caught by the police and legal action has been initiated

At least five people were injured in Aman Vihar area of Rohini, Delhi after the driver of an SUV lost control and hit two motorcycles, a car, and a handcart, on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

The Delhi police are undertaking measures to ensure fewer road accidents in the city
The Delhi police are undertaking measures to ensure fewer road accidents in the city

A police team rushed to the scene of the accident after receiving a call to the police control room regarding a Hyundai Creta colliding into two motorcycles, a car and a handcart.

Also Read: Delhi: Car crash throws biker off bridge, into Yamuna; search on for victim

The police caught the driver of the SUV and legal action has been initiated. The accident left five people injured.

In May of 2024, another shocking car accident in the Aman Vihar area led to two deaths and three people injured, reported PTI.

Also Read: Gurugram: Two students killed, 3 critical as car crashes into multiple vehicles

A case was registered against the driver, who alleged lost control of the Ertiga car, which then overturned.

Also Read: Delhi man killed by speeding truck on Dwarka E-way

A report released by the Delhi traffic police on Wednesday has indicated that pedestrians and two-wheeler users are the most vulnerable to accidents on roads. 

Since 2022, though the number of registered vehicles on the road increased, the Delhi traffic police have reported a 20 per cent decrease in anumber of accidents.

While the number of fatalities in such road crashes has been reduced, the number of prosecutions of wrongdoers in these cases has also increased, according to the report.

The police have identified various black spots such as ISBT Kashmere Gate, Mukarba Chowk, Libaspur bus stand, Kashmere Gate Chowk, and more, which are prone to crashes, to ensure increased presence of police.

Delhi police commissioner Sanjay Arora also told PTI that there were plans to introduce design interventions and more pedestrian-centric traffic management to help reduce accidents on the roads.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //