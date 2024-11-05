5 injured as SUV hits motorcycles, car and handcart in Delhi's Rohini

At least five people were injured in Aman Vihar area of Rohini, Delhi after the driver of an SUV lost control and hit two motorcycles, a car, and a handcart, on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI. The Delhi police are undertaking measures to ensure fewer road accidents in the city

A police team rushed to the scene of the accident after receiving a call to the police control room regarding a Hyundai Creta colliding into two motorcycles, a car and a handcart.

The police caught the driver of the SUV and legal action has been initiated. The accident left five people injured.

In May of 2024, another shocking car accident in the Aman Vihar area led to two deaths and three people injured, reported PTI.

A case was registered against the driver, who alleged lost control of the Ertiga car, which then overturned.

A report released by the Delhi traffic police on Wednesday has indicated that pedestrians and two-wheeler users are the most vulnerable to accidents on roads.

Since 2022, though the number of registered vehicles on the road increased, the Delhi traffic police have reported a 20 per cent decrease in anumber of accidents.

While the number of fatalities in such road crashes has been reduced, the number of prosecutions of wrongdoers in these cases has also increased, according to the report.

The police have identified various black spots such as ISBT Kashmere Gate, Mukarba Chowk, Libaspur bus stand, Kashmere Gate Chowk, and more, which are prone to crashes, to ensure increased presence of police.

Delhi police commissioner Sanjay Arora also told PTI that there were plans to introduce design interventions and more pedestrian-centric traffic management to help reduce accidents on the roads.