e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 5 MLCs from Lalu Yadav’s RJD jump ship, switch to Nitish Kumar’s party

5 MLCs from Lalu Yadav’s RJD jump ship, switch to Nitish Kumar’s party

The BJP has 16 MLCs in the council and also has the support of an independent MLC. The polling for nine seats is schedule on July 6.

india Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:03 IST
Vijay Swaroop | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Vijay Swaroop | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Patna
Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) with 21 MLCs is now the single largest party in the 75-member Bihar legislative council.
Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) with 21 MLCs is now the single largest party in the 75-member Bihar legislative council.(Santosh Kumar/HT File Photo)
         

In a major jolt to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ahead of Legislative Council polls in Bihar, five sitting party MLCs joined chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) on Tuesday. The assembly polls in the state are also due in October-November.

The RJD, which has eight MLCs, is now left with only three MLCs. The MLCs who defected to JD(U) are Radha Charan Shah (2015), Sanjay Prasad (2015), Dilip Rai (2015), Md Kamar Alam (2016) and Ranvijay Kumar Singh (2016).

All the MLCs who joined the JD(U) do not face the anti-defection law as they form the two-third of the total number of MLCs of the RJD. A letter about formal joining of the RJD MLCs was forwarded by chief whip of the JD(U) Reena Devi to acting chairman of the legislative council.

Tuesday’s development has made the JD(U) with 21 MLCs as the single largest party in the 75-member council, which presently has a strength of 46 as 29 seats are lying vacant. The BJP has 16 MLCs in the council and also has the support of an independent MLC. The polling for nine seats is schedule on July 6.

The development comes at a time when the RJD is facing rough weather and has received ultimatum from smaller parties of the grand alliance. On Monday, former RJD MLA from Raghopur Bhola Rai along with his supporters demonstrated outside former chief minister Rabri Devi’s house protesting the move to give ticket to Tej Pratap Yadav for council seat. Tej Pratap is currently a MLA from Mahua. The protesters threatened to jeopardise the chances of election of Tejashwi Yadav from Raghopur in forthcoming assembly elections.

JD(U) sources said that in coming months, more people will leave RJD as people are not “happy with leadership”.

Earlier on June 16, a former JD(U) MLC Javed Iqbal Ansari had joined the RJD.

The bickering in the grand alliance in Bihar has already intensified with Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) led by former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi issuing an ultimatum that a coordination committee should be formed in the coalition by June 25, in an apparent bid to mount pressure on the senior ally RJD to start seat sharing talks with the smaller allies.

If HAM-S sources are to be believed, Manjhi is contemplating re-joining the JD(U).

tags
top news
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
Ramdev’s Patanjali claims to have Covid-19 medicine, 100% recovery in 7 days
Ramdev’s Patanjali claims to have Covid-19 medicine, 100% recovery in 7 days
Pakistan trying to push more terrorists into J-K: Police chief Dilbag Singh
Pakistan trying to push more terrorists into J-K: Police chief Dilbag Singh
US imposes restrictions on Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flights
US imposes restrictions on Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flights
Live: UK Covid-19 death toll surpasses 54,000
Live: UK Covid-19 death toll surpasses 54,000
Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine ‘Coronil’ available at Rs 545 for 30 days
Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine ‘Coronil’ available at Rs 545 for 30 days
What makes Rohit Sharma a great leader? Jayawardene explains
What makes Rohit Sharma a great leader? Jayawardene explains
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 LiveCGBSE Board Result declared

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In