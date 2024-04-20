54 trains cancelled on Ambala-Amritsar route following farmers' protest

A total of 54 trains were cancelled on the Ambala-Amritsar route on Saturday following farmers' protest on the tracks at the Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala district for the fourth consecutive day. The protesters have been demanding the release of the three farmers arrested by the Haryana Police in connection with the ongoing stir. According to officials, several trains, including the New Delhi-Amritsar, Rishikesh to Sri Ganganagar, and Ludhiana to Ambala Cantt trains, were cancelled amid the stir. The farmers have been protesting under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha banner in Patiala's Shambhu.(HT File)

The farmers have been protesting under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha banner in Patiala's Shambhu. Speaking about the protest, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said it would continue until the three farmers were released.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

READ | 40 trains on Ambala-Amritsar route cancelled on Day 3 of farmers’ protest

Refusing to extend open support to any political party, prominent farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said he wouldn’t even tell anyone whom to vote for when the model code of conduct is in place, but those who know him already know which party or candidate is good for farmers.

The farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, when the security forces stopped their march.

READ | Farmers’ protest 2.0: New vanguards emerge as veterans pushed to margins

Three farmers, Navdeep Jalbera, Gurkirat Shahpur and Anish Khatkar, were arrested by security forces amid the stir. Navdeep and Gurkirat were arrested on February 28 near Mohali International Airport, while Anish Khatkar was arrested on March 19 by Haryana Police in a murder bid case registered on February 13 in connection with the farmers’ agitation. Farmer leaders claimed that Anish Khatkar had been on hunger strike since his arrest and that his health was deteriorating with each passing day.

The SKM and the KMM are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers urging the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price for crops.

(With inputs from PTI)