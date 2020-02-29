e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations

6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations

Police said the six men have been detained and are being interrogated.

india Updated: Feb 29, 2020 15:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajiv Chowk is one of the busiest station of the Delhi Metro.
Rajiv Chowk is one of the busiest station of the Delhi Metro. (HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Delhi metro staff and security personnel at one of the busiest stations – Rajiv Chowk – Saturday morning handed over a group of six men to the Delhi Metro Rail Police after they raised incendiary slogans “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro sa***n ko” or “shoot the traitors who betray the country”.

A video clip of the sloganeering was also widely shared.

“In reference to a video clip going viral on social media, showing sloganeering by some passengers at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, it is to state that this incident happened today around 10:52am at the station and DMRC/CISF staff immediately handed them over to the Delhi Metro Rail Police for further necessary action.

“Under Delhi Metro O&M Act 2002, any kind of demonstration or nuisance is prohibited in Delhi metro premises. Any passenger indulging in such act is liable to be removed from the Metro premises,” the DMRC said in a statement.

Police said the six men have been detained and are being interrogated.

 

The slogan was the same with which Union minister Anurag Thakur had egged on a crowd to chant at an election rally in Delhi earlier this month.

Delhi has been on the edge over the past week after communal violence erupted in the capital’s northeast district that left at least 42 dead and hundreds injured.

Despite a massive deployment of police forces in the riot-hit areas, the capital continues to be tense. The Delhi government has said that it will issue a WhatsApp number on which complaints can be made against hate material being circulated in the wake of the riots in Northeast Delhi

The violence in northeast Delhi that began as a face-off on Sunday between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those opposing the law deteriorated into a communal clash on Monday and raged till Wednesday before police managed to get a hold on it and restore some order.

On Friday, S N Shrivastava took over as Delhi’s Commissioner of Police on Friday from Amulya Patnaik who had come under fire for failing to control the riots from spreading.

tags
top news
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
India to attend US-Taliban peace deal event in Doha today
India to attend US-Taliban peace deal event in Doha today
At UP event, PM Modi underlines ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ promise
At UP event, PM Modi underlines ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ promise
Taking cue from UP Police, Delhi cops to make rioters pay for property damage
Taking cue from UP Police, Delhi cops to make rioters pay for property damage
Mauritius president stopped at Varanasi airport over excess luggage
Mauritius president stopped at Varanasi airport over excess luggage
Telangana ministers eat chicken at public event to dispel coronavirus fears
Telangana ministers eat chicken at public event to dispel coronavirus fears
J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants
J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants
If Apple launched a foldable iPhone, this is how it might look like
If Apple launched a foldable iPhone, this is how it might look like
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news