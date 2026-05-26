7 hours, 300 people: How rescue teams, Indian army carried out ops after Gulmarg ropeway mishap

The famous Gulmarg Gondola cable car in Jammu and Kashmir was hit by a technical snag on Monday, stranding more than 300 tourists mid-air for hours in 65 cabins of Asia's highest ropeway, prompting a massive, seven-hour multi-agency rescue operation. Visual of the rescue operation after around 300 tourists were stranded aboard the largest cable car as the system developed technical problems, at a Gulmarg resort in Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, May 25, 2026. (PTI)

The operation ensured the evacuation of all the people, some of whom were trapped in cabins dangling nearly 500 ft above the ground, news agency PTI reported, quoting officials, who said that rescue efforts were hampered by heavy rain in the area.

Operations for both phases of the cable car service were immediately suspended following the glitch, which occurred around noon.

The 7-hour rescue operation Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Indian Army's Chinar Corps worked together, using ropes and ladders to bring the tourists down safely.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat was quoted by PTI as saying that the rescue team of the Cable Car Project, assisted by local people and personnel from the Gulmarg Police Station, were among the first responders.

"Later, a total of 15 teams from the SDRF and the Mountain Rescue force of armed police launched a big operation. They were assisted by the Indian army and NDRF, and we rescued all the stranded persons," he said, adding that around 320 persons were evacuated from the hanging cabins of the cable car.

He said that while most stranded persons walked down, 45 persons who were not fit enough were carried on stretchers.

The whole operation lasted around 7 hours.

On the instructions of the chief minister Omar Abdullah, deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary, accompanied by local MLA Farooq Ahmed Shah, rushed to the tourist resort to oversee the rescue operation.