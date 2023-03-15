7 non-BJP states yet to ink MoUs under PM-SHRI scheme: Officials

Seven non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states are yet to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the education ministry to upgrade their schools under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 5 last year, ministry officials said on Tuesday. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (File Photo)

Twenty-nine states and Union territories have so far signed up for the programme.

According to ministry officials, the Centre last week reached out to authorities in seven states and UTs, mainly Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Jharkhand, urging them to come forward and adopt the scheme and ensure “quality education” for all students.

In a letter to these concerned states and UTs, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said: “Effective implementation of this scheme will enable the depiction of all components of NEP (National Education Policy) 2020, to ensure quality education for our students and enable these PM SHRI schools represent as exemplary schools for quality education in the country.”

He added: “The success of the PM SHRI scheme will depend upon the cooperation and participation of all states/UTs. It is, therefore, requested to sign the MoU with the department of school education and literacy on priority, to initiate the selection process for PM SHRI schools in the state. I look forward to hearing from the state in this regard.”

HT has seen the letter.

On September 7 last year, the Union Cabinet approved the ₹ ₹27,360 crore scheme for upgradation of 14,500 schools across the country over the next five years. Of the project’s total cost, the Centre’s share would be ₹18,128 crore, Pradhan said.

The scheme is expected to benefit 1.8 million students, and ensure schools serve as model institutes and encapsulate the spirit of NEP 2020. An amount of ₹4,000 crore was also allocated in the Union Budget 2023-24 for the scheme.

A senior official in the ministry urged the non-BJP ruled states to keep politics aside and opt for the scheme for quality education. “All states should keep politics aside and opt for a centrally-funded scheme under which they will get an opportunity to upgrade their schools. They should not deprive students of quality education,” the official said, seeking anonymity.

Taking note of the Centre’s request, Jharkhand education secretary K Ravi Kumar said the state government is likely to adopt the scheme by the end of this month. “The proposal was being vetted by the law and finance departments. The draft proposal for signing the MoU will now be sent to the cabinet for its proposal. Once cleared by the cabinet, the process to sign the MoU will be initiated. The process should be completed by March-end,” he said.

Tamil Nadu school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and education secretary Kakalra Usha did not respond to HT’s calls and messages on the matter.

A senior official in the Bihar education department said: “The matter is pending with the education minister. He will take a call.” However, despite repeated attempts, state education minister Chandrashekhar could not be reached for a comment on the matter.

West Bengal school education minister, and school education secretary Manish Jain also could not be reached. A Delhi government spokesperson did not respond to HT’s queries.

The selection for PM-SHRI schools will be done through a “challenge mode” wherein schools will compete to become “exemplar schools”, according to a statement issued by the government earlier.

“The schools (are) required to self apply on an online portal (launched on November 3). The portal will be opened four times a year; once every quarter, for the first two years of the scheme,” it said.

The selection process will comprise three stages with definite timelines. In the first stage, states or Union Territories will agree to implement NEP in its entirety, with the Centre laying down commitments for supporting schools for achieving specified quality assurance.

In the second stage, a pool of those eligible to be selected under PM-SHRI will be identified based on prescribed minimum benchmarks.

As part of the third stage, schools from this (shortlisted) pool will then compete to fulfill the commitments. The fulfilment of conditions will be certified through physical inspections.

