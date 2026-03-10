7 workers killed in soil collapse at construction site near Bhiwadi–Haryana border

Alwar: Seven labourers were killed after being buried under soil during excavation work at a construction site in Haryana late on Monday night. Several others were seriously injured in the incident, which occurred at a housing project of Signature Global Builder Society in Kapriyawas, located along the Delhi–Jaipur highway near Dharuhera. Photo for representation. (HT_PRINT)

According to officials, chaos broke out at the site when a large mound of soil caved in during digging work, trapping several workers underneath. Ambulances rushed the injured to Bhiwadi’s district hospital, where doctors declared seven labourers dead. Critically injured workers were admitted to nearby hospitals.

Dr Sagar Arora of Bhiwadi District Hospital confirmed that seven bodies were brought to the hospital after the excavation accident. “Seven workers have been declared dead. Rescue operations are still underway, and the death toll may rise as efforts continue to pull people out from the debris,” he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Sahu identified few of the deceased as Parmeshwar (52), Satish (35) from Bharatpur district, Bhagirath (50) and Mangal (32). The identities of two victims are yet to be established. Police have informed both Rajasthan and Haryana authorities, and family members of the victims have started arriving at the hospital.