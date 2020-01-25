On 71st Republic Day, let’s pledge to thwart attacks on our constitutional values: Sonia Gandhi

india

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 20:23 IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said that the 71st Republic Day, to be celebrated on Sunday, January 26, is the occasion to reiterate our unwavering allegiance to the Constitution of India and its inherent values, as also to vow to thwart attacks on the Constitution and democratic institutions.

“The 71st Republic Day is the occasion to reiterate our commitment towards the values and principles inherent in our great Constitution and to implement them in letter and spirit. The fact is that our Constitution and its values are being systematically attacked and constitutional institutions are being sacrificed. In such circumstances, it is the duty of every citizen to stand up unitedly to save our Constitution,” Gandhi said in a message on the eve of Republic Day.

She said that every word of the Constitution is the philosophy of life for every citizen and a perpetual path for the governments to run the administration.

“This path was carved with the sacrifices of crores of freedom fighters under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi, and it ensures equal opportunities and social, economic and political rights including right to justice, freedom of expression and freedom to follow any religion/faith. The Preamble of our Constitution underlines justice, equality, freedom for all, secularism and brotherhood,” she added.

She accused the ruling dispensation of trying to divert public’s attention from crucial issues of “economic mismanagement, administrative failure, price rise, economic slowdown and rising unemployment” by raising divisive issues based on religion, regionalism and language etc.

“An environment of unrest, fear and insecurity is being created in the country. The common people are realising that Constitution is not safe under the present regime. The responsibility to save the Constitution is on the shoulders of every citizen. Let’s put our personal interests and political ambitions behind and take a pledge to build our nation,” she said.