A third of Rajasthan districts report no or 1-2 active Covid-19 cases

Updated: May 10, 2020 17:40 IST

As Rajasthan improves the recovery rate in its coronavirus patients, a third of its districts now have either no or one to two active cases.

According to the state health department data on Sunday, two districts have zero active cases, five districts have one case each while two districts have two active cases each. Two districts – Bundi and Sriganganagar – have not reported a single case since the outbreak in Rajasthan in last week of March.

On Sunday afternoon, the state’s Covid-19 recovery rate was 58% with 2,176 of total 3,753 patients having been cured. 1,924 of them have even been discharged from hospitals, according to the health department data.

Jhunjhunu and Hanumangarh now have no active Covid-19 cases. Baran, Dausa, Karauli, Pratapgarh and Sawai Madhopur have one case each. Out of 33 districts in the state, 31 are affected by the infection.

According to the 2 pm report of the state health department, there are 1,470 active cases in the state, including 42 of Border Security Force (BSF) cases. The state Covid-19 tally is 3,753, 45 new cases were reported on Sunday.

Jodhpur now has the highest number of active cases at 452. The number of active coronavirus cases in Jaipur is 378.

Health department’s additional chief secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said the state’s recovery rate was increasing for a week as the number of cases went down.

“We have tested 166,428 samples until Sunday afternoon. 3753 of them tested positive, 158,830 tested negative and 3,841 were under process,” he said.

There have been 107 Covid-19 deaths in the state, including one reported from Jaipur on Sunday. The 45 coronavirus cases reported until Sunday afternoon included 11 from Jaipur, 9 each from Kota and Udaipur, 5 from Ajmer, 3 from Jodhpur, 2 each from Nagaur and Pali, and one each from Jalore, Dungarpur, Bikaner and Tonk.