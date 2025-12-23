Aadhaar PAN link deadline nears: How to link your PAN card with Aadhaar, a step-by-step guide

As the last date to link Aadhaar with PAN Card nears, people are rushing to link the two identification cards. Those who fail to link their PAN and Aadhaar cards by December 31 would attract a late fee of Rs. 1000. Users can link their PAN and Aadhaar card via the official e-filing website of income tax

Furthermore, those who did not link their PAN and Aadhaar also face a risk of their PAN card becoming inoperative.

Also read: New offline ID tool for Aadhaar, entities using it to have stricter checks | India News

As the deadline nears, here is a step-by-step guide on how to link both documents.

Step 1. Visit the e-filing portal of income tax, log in to the portal, and click on the ‘link Aadhaar’ option in the ‘profile’ section of the website.

Step 2. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar Number and click on 'continue to pay through e-pay tax' page.

Step 3. Click on ‘proceed’

Step 4. Following this, select the relevant Assessment Year and the type of payment as ‘Other Receipts.’

Step 5. Click on continue, and after successful payment, revisit the ‘link Aadhaar’ page

Step 6. By revisiting the page and filling required details, users can submit the Pan-Aadhaar link request.

Also read: How to change Aadhaar phone number? Step-by-step guide to change it via the official UIDAI app | India News

As per the rules, linking is mandatory for everyone. For those applying for a new PAN card, the rules mandate an Aadhaar-based verification.

After the December 31 deadline of linking the PAN and Aadhaar, the late fee will also apply to cases where PAN and Aadhaar IDs exist but have not been linked.

Further, UIDAI earlier introduced provisions for digital Know Your Customer (KYC) processes this year.

Under this, banks can now verify customers through Aadhaar OTP-based authentication, video KYC, or in-person verification when necessary, making the KYC process simple and efficient.