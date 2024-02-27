AAP announces Lok Sabha candidates for Delhi, Haryana

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday named four Lok Sabha candidates for Delhi and Haryana three days after it announced a seat-sharing pact with the Congress under which it will contest four of the seven seats in the national capital. Congress and AAP leaders after announcing the seat-sharing deal on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Kuldeep Kumar, a legislator from Kondli, will be the party’s candidate for East Delhi Lok Sabha seat. Somnath Bharti, who represents Malviya Nagar in the assembly, has been fielded from New Delhi.

Tughlakabad legislator Sahi Ram Pahalwan is AAP’s candidate from the South Delhi seat. Mahabal Mishra, a former Congress member of Parliament, has been fielded from West Delhi. Former Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Gupta will contest the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat in Haryana.

AAP leader Sandeep Pathak, who announced the candidates at a press conference with Delhi minister Atishi, called winnability the primary criterion for selecting the candidates. He added the nominees have been accessible 24x7 to the public and active in their respective areas.

The announcement was made after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a meeting of the AAP’s Political Affairs Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body.

AAP leader Gopal Rai said the party, which has announced Lok Sabha candidates for Bharuch and Bhavnagar seats in Gujarat, will soon announce nominees for Punjab as well.

The AAP is also contesting national elections this summer in Gujarat as part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).