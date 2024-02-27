 AAP announces Lok Sabha candidates for Delhi, Haryana | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / AAP announces Lok Sabha candidates for Delhi, Haryana

AAP announces Lok Sabha candidates for Delhi, Haryana

ByAlok K N Mishra
Feb 27, 2024 04:49 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress on Saturday announced a seat-sharing pact for this summer’s Lok Sabha elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday named four Lok Sabha candidates for Delhi and Haryana three days after it announced a seat-sharing pact with the Congress under which it will contest four of the seven seats in the national capital.

Congress and AAP leaders after announcing the seat-sharing deal on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Congress and AAP leaders after announcing the seat-sharing deal on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Kuldeep Kumar, a legislator from Kondli, will be the party’s candidate for East Delhi Lok Sabha seat. Somnath Bharti, who represents Malviya Nagar in the assembly, has been fielded from New Delhi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Tughlakabad legislator Sahi Ram Pahalwan is AAP’s candidate from the South Delhi seat. Mahabal Mishra, a former Congress member of Parliament, has been fielded from West Delhi. Former Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Gupta will contest the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat in Haryana.

AAP leader Sandeep Pathak, who announced the candidates at a press conference with Delhi minister Atishi, called winnability the primary criterion for selecting the candidates. He added the nominees have been accessible 24x7 to the public and active in their respective areas.

The announcement was made after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a meeting of the AAP’s Political Affairs Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body.

AAP leader Gopal Rai said the party, which has announced Lok Sabha candidates for Bharuch and Bhavnagar seats in Gujarat, will soon announce nominees for Punjab as well.

The AAP is also contesting national elections this summer in Gujarat as part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Gyanvapi Case, Farmers Protest Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Alok K N Mishra

    Alok K N Mishra is a journalist with the Hindustan Times, New Delhi. He writes on governance, policy and politics. He is an ardent follower of politics and is fascinated about making politics work better for the middle-class and the poor. He loves to discuss and predict the national political behaviour. Before shifting to Delhi, he covered political instability, governance, and misgovernance besides Maoists insurgency in Jharkhand for almost half a decade. He started out in 2010 as a city reporter with Times of India, Patna.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On