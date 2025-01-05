AAP MP Sanjay Singh's jibe at PM Modi, BJP: 'Bin dulhe ki baraat'

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday took a scathing jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP's decision to not announce a chief ministerial face before the Delhi assembly election, saying he was surging ahead with a marriage procession without the groom. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh (ANI file photo)

After PM Modi targeted the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of Delhi assembly polls at a rally in Rohini, AAP MP Sanjay Singh hit back and said that nothing will happen because of what the PM says as Delhi takes pride in Arvind Kejriwal.

"Nothing will happen because of what PM Modi says in his speech. Delhi takes pride in Arvind Kejriwal and his work. They are against common people and bulldozed the slums where poor people live. PM Modi should not be worried - 'wo bina dulhe ke baraat lekar nikle hain'. BJP has lost very badly even before the elections," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at PM Modi: 'These projects wouldn't have been inaugurated if...'

Modi asks Delhi to dislodge AAP government

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people of Delhi to dislodge the AAP government and elect a BJP-led government in the 2025 Delhi assembly election.

He also said the development work in the national capital was carried out by the BJP-led central government, not the Aam Aadmi Party government.

"We need to develop Delhi into the capital of Viksit Bharat. I want to appeal to the people of Delhi to give an opportunity to the BJP for the bright future of Delhi. It is the BJP which can develop Delhi. In the last 10 years, the government that Delhi has seen is no less than 'AAP-da (calamity)'. Now, we can only hear 'AAP-da nahi sahenge, badal ke rahenge' in Delhi. Delhi wants development and the people of Delhi have trust in BJP," PM Modi said at the rally.

Also read: 'AAP-da wasted Delhi's 10 years, turned every season into emergency': PM Narendra Modi

Arvind Kejriwal attacks PM Modi

Reacting to Modi's attack on Delhi's AAP government after he inaugurated the RRTS project in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that these projects wouldn't have been inaugurated had his party not cooperated with the Centre over alleged "atrocities" against the party's leaders.

Also read: Ramesh Bidhuri 'takes back' cheek remark; Kalkaji rival Atishi says BJP ‘anti-women’

Reacting to Modi's attack after he inaugurated the RRTS project in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal that these projects wouldn't have been inaugurated had his party not cooperated with the Centre.