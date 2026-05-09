'AAP's Aroras' face ED fire in Punjab: Minister arrested, state chief under lens as Mann alleges BJP vendetta

Just over two weeks after seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs switched to the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a fresh crisis on Saturday when a central probe agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), arrested Punjab industries and power minister Sanjeev Arora from his official residence in Chandigarh, making him the first sitting minister of the Bhagwant Mann government to be taken into such custody. Sanjeev Arora and Aman Arora are both ministers in Bhagwant Mann's government. (HT File Photos)

The arrest came at the end of a day of searches across over a dozen locations in Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana, targeting Sanjeev Arora's residence, the corporate offices of Hampton Sky Realty Limited, and the premises of several associates. It is the third ED raid on Sanjeev Arora in under a year — the second in a single month.

What's the case against Sanjeev Arora? The agency has been investigating an alleged ₹157-crore GST and export fraud involving fake invoices generated by non-existent firms in Delhi-NCR to claim input tax credit and export refunds on purported mobile phone purchases. Investigators have alleged that ₹102.5 crore was routed through two UAE-based shell entities.

Prior to Saturday's arrest, the ED had provisionally attached bank accounts, demat holdings and immovable assets linked to Sanjeev Arora and Hampton Sky Realty under foreign exchange- and tax-related laws.

Why lens on Aman Arora? The arrest came less than 48 hours after the ED named Punjab AAP president and cabinet minister Aman Arora in a separate money-laundering and land scam investigation centred on two Mohali real estate groups, Suntec City and Altus Space Builders.

The ED has reportedly described builder Gaurav Dhir of Dhir Constructions as "a close associate of one of the high-ranking AAP leaders" and alleged that two middlemen had helped in securing “political patronage and protection”.

During the searches, bundles of ₹500 notes were allegedly thrown from the ninth floor of a Mohali high-rise — videos of which circulated on social media.

Aman Arora has denied any wrongdoing: "If any wrong is proved against me in any probe, I will leave politics." At a press conference in Chandigarh on Friday, he challenged the ED to conduct a “forensic examination” of his phone and questioned why his name was absent from the agency's first statement on the raids, only to be inserted in a second statement issued half an hour later.

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What AAP has said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, speaking at a press conference in Sangrur on Saturday, framed ED actions as part of a coordinated BJP strategy to destabilise his government.

“The BJP's motive is not to recover black money but to send a message that joining their party ensures immunity,” Mann said, pointing to the case of Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal.

Mittal had faced ED action before defecting to the BJP along with six other AAP MPs on April 24 — and Mann alleged that the raids against him ceased immediately after he switched sides.

The seven defectors, including former AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha, Swati Maliwal and Vikramjit Sahney, reduced AAP's Rajya Sabha strength from ten to three. Six of the seven — barring Maliwal — are from Punjab.

Mann has accused the BJP of attempting to replicate in Punjab what he called a "politics of fear" similar to that deployed in West Bengal, where the party had recently come to power. He has since passed a confidence motion in the Punjab assembly, which the Congress and other opposition parties boycotted, and launched a statewide 'Shukrana Yatra' (gratitude tour) built around the state's new anti-sacrilege legislation.

When Majithia said ‘Arorey vi challe’ Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was jailed by state agencies for months on corruption charges, has used this as a chance to attack the AAP for its alleged hypocrisy over the alleged misuse of probes.

In a post on April 25 — one day after the Rajya Sabha defections — Majithia had written cryptically in Punjabi: "AAP de arore vi challe" ("AAP's Aroras will also go").

On Saturday, after Sanjeev Arora's arrest, Majithia detailed the ED's findings in a post on X, and claimed that Sanjeev Arora functioned as a financier for AAP.