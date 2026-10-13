‘Grandfather never abandoned her’: Dipke responds to ‘two wives’ claim after X user flags pics of his grandmother

Responding to the allegations, Abhijeet Dipke rejected claims that his grandfather had been married twice. “These two pictures were taken 10 years apart. My grandfather was happily married to the same woman throughout his life and never abandoned her,” he posted on X, addressing the speculation around the photo.

Earlier, on Sunday, Dipke shared a photo of his grandmother on Instagram alongside the caption, "I am sorry." This post came after Savitribai Dipke, his paternal grandmother, died at the family's ancestral home in Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra on Saturday. Savitribai was suffering from age-related ailments and had been unwell for over a month, as HT reported earlier.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday shut down an X user, who raised questions over two different pictures of his grandmother shared online by him and his nephew, Vihaan Dipke. The user questioned the difference in the pictures, saying that his grandfather may have had “two wives” and went on to accuse him of lying. The CJP leader clarified that both pictures featured his grandmother and were taken a decade apart.

Dipke’s allegations against Delhi Police Dipke, who was held on Saturday hours ahead of the CJP’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleged the police pressured him to sign his arrest papers, warning him that he would remain in jail for a long time.

On Monday, he accused the Delhi Police of “mentally torturing him and his family” and challenged them to release an unedited video of the alleged ill-treatment.

At a media interaction on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Neha Yadav shared a 1.45-minute video of officers informing Dipke about his grandmother’s death and offering to arrange travel for him to attend the last rites.

Following his release, Dipke flew to Nagpur and travelled by road to Santuk Pimpri village in Hingoli district. After reaching his ancestral home, he visited the cremation ground to pay last respects to his grandmother.