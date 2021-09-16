Adults can choose their partner irrespective of religion: Allahabad HC

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court on Thursday reiterated that two adults have the right to choose their matrimonial partner irrespective of the religion professed by them while granting protection to an interfaith couple.

The bench comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Deepak Verma, passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Shifa Hasan, a Muslim, and her Hindu partner.

The two approached the high court claiming that there is a threat to their lives. The court took note of the fact that both the petitioners are major, aged 19 and 24 years. The court granted protection to the interfaith couple and said that not even their parents can object to their relationship.

The bench said, “It cannot be disputed that two adults have the right of choice of their matrimonial partner irrespective of the religion professed by them. As the present petition is a joint petition by the two individuals who claim to be in love with each other and are major, therefore, in our considered opinion, nobody, not even their parents, could object to their relationship.”

The court directed the police authorities to ensure that the petitioners are not subjected to any harassment by the father of the girl or by any other person in connection with their relationship with each other.

The court proceeded to grant them protection while clarifying that the order is not any final opinion regarding the age of the petitioners as the findings are only prima facie in nature for the purposes of deciding the issue regarding protection of the life of the petitioners.

Hasan submitted that she had also filed an application for conversion from Islam to Hinduism.

On the said application, the district magistrate had called for a report from the police station concerned. As per the report, the boy’s father is opposed to the marriage though his mother is ready for the same. Both parents of Hasan are opposed to the marriage.