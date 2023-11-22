Afternoon brief: 4 J&K govt employees sacked for alleged terror links; Israel set to release 300 Palestinians

The Jammu and Kashmir government has dismissed four government employees, including a doctor, police constable, teacher, and lab bearer in the higher education department, citing their alleged involvement in terror activities. The termination was executed under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Indian Constitution, which grants the government authority to act in the interest of national security. Notably, the government has not disclosed specific details about the nature of the terror activities linked to these individuals. Dig deeper kashmir police

Following a six-week conflict, Israel has agreed to a humanitarian truce with Hamas, releasing a list of 300 Palestinian detainees, including 150 females and minors. The initial four-day pause aims to secure the release of 50 hostages held by Hamas. Of the detainees, 287 are males under 18, primarily held for rioting and rock-throwing in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The remaining 13 adult women are largely detained for attempted terror stabbing. The truce and exchange mark a significant development in the ongoing tensions between Israel and Hamas. Dig deeper

Sam Altman, a co-chair of OpenAI, is set to return as the CEO of the organization, expressing his love for the company. Altman, who previously served as the CEO, stepped down in 2019 to focus on other projects but remained involved with OpenAI in a leadership capacity. His decision to resume the role indicates a strong commitment to the organization and its mission in artificial intelligence development. Altman's return comes at a crucial time for OpenAI as it continues to play a significant role in shaping the future of AI research and technology. Dig deeper

A Georgia woman received a shocking bill of $7,112 for a $7 sandwich at Subway, as she accidentally added a $5,005 tip while using the restaurant's app. The woman intended to leave a $5 tip but mistakenly entered an additional amount, resulting in an exorbitant total. The incident highlights the potential pitfalls of digital tipping systems and the importance of double-checking transactions. Subway is reportedly working to refund the overcharged amount, emphasizing the need for caution when utilizing mobile payment platforms. Dig deeper

India News

A worker trapped inside a tunnel in Uttarakhand, India, conveyed a message to his brother saying, "I am good. You people go home." The worker's statement reflects his concern for the well-being of his family while facing a challenging situation. The incident is part of a rescue operation following a tunnel collapse in the region. The communication highlights the emotional toll and urgency surrounding such incidents as rescue efforts are underway to ensure the safety of those affected. Dig deeper

Eight school children sustained injuries when an auto collided with a lorry, and the accident was captured on CCTV. The incident emphasizes the vulnerability of students during transportation and the importance of adhering to traffic safety measures. Authorities are likely investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision to determine responsibility and prevent similar accidents in the future. The footage serves as a crucial tool for understanding the dynamics of the incident and implementing measures to enhance road safety, especially in areas with a high presence of school children. Dig deeper

Global Matters

How Binance, world's largest crypto firm, was linked to Hamas, al-Qaeda and ISIS activities. Dig deeper

A disturbing video has surfaced showing a former Obama White House adviser harassing a New York City halal cart vendor and making Islamophobic remarks. The incident underscores the prevalence of discriminatory behaviour and the challenges faced by individuals of certain backgrounds. The video has sparked concerns about the need for awareness and education to combat such behaviour and promote inclusivity. Authorities may investigate the incident, and public condemnation is likely to follow as society addresses the importance of tolerance and respect for diversity. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

IMDb has unveiled its list of the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2023, determined by the actual page views of over 200 million monthly visitors. Shah Rukh Khan secured the top spot, emerging as IMDb's No. 1 Indian star for 2023. The actor featured in two blockbuster films, "Pathaan" and "Jawan," capturing unparalleled global fan interest throughout the year. The ranking reflects Khan's enduring popularity and the widespread acclaim for his contributions to the film industry in 2023. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. The decision was announced by KKR CEO Venky Mysore, who expressed confidence in Gambhir's ability to contribute to the team's success. Gambhir, who had a historic association with KKR from 2011 to 2017, led the team to two IPL titles, five playoff qualifications, and the finals of the Champions League T20 in 2014. His return to the franchise is anticipated to play a pivotal role in reviving KKR's past glories under the guidance of head coach Chandrakant Pandit. Dig deeper

