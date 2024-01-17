Afternoon brief: Chandigarh mayor polls scuffle amid abduction claims; SpiceJet flyer trapped in toilet to get refund

Chandigarh Congress president Harmohinder Singh Lucky on Wednesday dismissed the allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of abducting its mayoral candidate, saying the BJP is making such claims because of its impending defeat in the upcoming elections. Tensions reached a boiling point on Tuesday at the municipal corporation office in Chandigarh as scuffles broke out between workers of the BJP and the Congress-AAP alliance. Dig deeper Councillors BJP , Congress and AAP party scuffle at sector 17 in Chandigarh. Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times

SpiceJet on Wednesday announced that the passenger who got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on the flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru is being provided a full refund, ANI reported. A male passenger was trapped inside the lavatory for almost the entire part of the journey on Tuesday as the door of the toilet malfunctioned mid-air. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Debarred from exams for stealing chips, chocolates, engineering students get relief from court Dig deeper

Volodymyr Zelenskyy slams Vladimir Putin at World Economic Forum, says he isn't 'capable of change, only humans can' Dig deeper

India News

‘Lata Didi will be missed’: PM Modi shares her Ram bhajan ahead of Ayodhya temple ceremony Dig deeper

Karnataka minister's ‘dolls in a tent’ remark on Ram Lalla idol sparks row Dig deeper

Global Matters

Mayors of Brampton, Surrey seek action as extortion attempts targeting Indo-Canadians rise Dig deeper

Permits issued to Indian students fall due to bilateral tensions: Canada Dig deeper

Sports Goings

"Fad jara ehnu," tweeted Yuvraj Singh in Punjabi a couple of hours after Shubman Gill smashed 96 off 59 to lead Gujarat Titans to a hard-fought win against Punjab Kings. It loosely translates to "catch him, man". The message was for Abhishek Sharma. Yuvraj, the Player of the Tournament in India's 2011 World Cup-winning campaign wanted Abhishek to match Gill's exploits. The next day, Abhishek responded with a 50-ball 75 in Sunrisers Hyderabad's eight-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings and dedicated the knock to Yuvraj. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas turned 2 on January 15. The couple had an intimate Elmo-themed birthday party for the little one. On Wednesday, Nick posted a bunch of photos from the party on Instagram. Several more photos from the gathering have surfaced on fan pages as well. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Fibre is an essential component of a balanced diet and is needed to facilitate better bowel movements, help one feel full, regulate blood sugar levels, apart from reducing risk of several chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular illness. In winter, the role of fibre acquires even bigger significance due to increased chances of digestive distress like constipation and bloating, and appetite slightly on a higher side. Dig deeper

