Afternoon brief: Deterrence messaging behind INS Arihant’s N-missile launch, and all the latest news

Deterrence messaging behind INS Arihant’s N-missile launch

On October 14, the Narendra Modi government quietly announced the successful launch of Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) from India’s first sub-surface ballistic nuclear (SSBN) INS Arihant. Read more

Ghaziabad man booked for thrashing security guard

The Nandgram police have registered a case against a resident in a Ghaziabad society for assaulting a security guard after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday, police said. Read more

Xi Jinping's disquiet over China's ageing population, birth rates and a vow

China will enact policies to boost its birth rate, president Xi Jinping said on Sunday in a speech opening the once-in-five-year Communist party congress in Beijing. Read more

'75 digital banking units set up in record 6 months': RBI Governor

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicating 75 digital banking units (DBUs) to the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Sunday that these units were set up in a record time of six months in 75 districts. Read more

IIT Ropar researchers claim their technique could solve stubble burning problem

A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar (Punjab) has developed a solution to deal with the leftover stubble. Read more

Akshay Kumar denies owning private jet worth ₹260 cr, calls out 'baseless lies'

Akshay Kumar is in no mood to let anyone spread lies about him. The actor called out a news website for claiming that the actor owns a private jet worth ₹260 crore. Read more

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico: A look at head-to-head record and key stats ahead of Santiago Bernabeu tie

Real Madrid and Barcelona. Two of the biggest football clubs in the world. The two sides are slated to face each other for the 250th time in the history of competitive football and 185th time in La Liga on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu. Read more

Hina Khan takes Internet by storm with stellar look in a saree gown that is a must-have for your wardrobe: See pics

Actor Hina Khan has proved her sartorial prowess over the years with multiple appearances on the red carpets, glamorous photoshoots and her travel diaries. Read more

Tata Tigor EV to BYD Atto 3: Top safe and affordable electric cars in India

Indian electric market is growing bigger with several automakers launching their respective products in the segment. Read more

Web story: Sunny Leone celebrates daughter's birthday

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber celebrated their daughter, Nisha's seventh birthday on October 14. Watch

