Afternoon brief: India, Australia repel China’s bitter criticism of Quad and all the latest news updates

Here are the top news, analysis and opinion this afternoon. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India, Australia push back against China’s bitter criticism of Quad

India and Australia on Saturday pushed back against China’s criticism of the Quad as a tool to provoke confrontation and said the grouping has a positive agenda of ensuring peace and stability so that countries in the region are free from the threat of coercion or intimidation. Read more

MP: Muslim student forced to write apology for wearing burqa, hijab in college

A burqa-clad master of commerce (MCom) student was allegedly forced to write an apology letter for wearing burqa and hijab in an autonomous government college in Satna after a group of students raised objection, claimed a college authority. Read more

Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand as soon as BJP forms govt: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Two days before Uttarakhand goes to the polls, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said as soon as the BJP forms the government in the poll-bound state, a committee will be formed to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code in the state to provide the same laws for everyone regarding marriage, divorce, property, inheritance etc. Read more

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Punjab Kings win intense bidding war for Dhawan; Ashwin goes to Rajasthan Royals for ₹5 crore

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Punjab Kings win intense bidding war for Dhawan; Ashwin goes to Rajasthan Royals for ₹5 crore. Read more

Black Adam, Flash, Aquaman, Dr Fate and more feature in new DCEU sizzle reel. Watch fresh footage from upcoming films

Warner Bros has unveiled the first-look footage from Aquaman and the Lost City, Black Adam and The Flash in a new sizzle reel. Watch here

Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan promotions look in Louis Vuitton crop jacket and mini skirt costs ₹3 lakh: All pics

Actor Deepika Padukone's looks for Gehraiyaan promotions has been the talk of the town for a while now. The star and her stylist, Shaleena Nathani, created some of the chicest and head-turning looks for all the promotional events. See here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON