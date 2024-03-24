Afternoon brief: India condemns Moscow terror attack, Himachal govt's fate hinges on June 1 bypoll; more news

India on Saturday joined countries around the world in condemning the terror attack on the outskirts of Moscow that killed 133 people, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the country stands in solidarity with the people and the government of Russia. More than 140 people were also injured in the attack on the packed auditorium at Crocus City Hall on Friday night that was claimed by the Islamic State. The attackers used a flammable liquid to start a fire and shot people who had gathered for a concert. “We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief,” Modi said in a post on X. In New Delhi, people laid wreaths near the gate of the Russian embassy to pay tribute to the victims of the attack. Dig Deeper People light candles in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack in Moscow.(AP)

The Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh continues to remain on the edge as six disqualified grand old party rebel MLAs and three independent legislators joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday. The Election Commission has already announced that the bypolls for these six seats on June 1, on the day four Lok Sabha constituencies of the hill states are going to vote in the seventh phase of the general elections. 1. The Congress continues to put up a brave face despite its numbers dropping to 33 from 29 in the now 62-member assembly. The Speaker who holds the right to vote only in the case of a tie, is affiliated to the Congress. The resignations of the three independent MLAs have further reduced the strength to 59.

Filmmaker Amit Ravindernath Sharma has revealed he had doubts about actor Ajay Devgn playing the role of Syed Abdul Rahim in their upcoming film Maidaan. Speaking with Indianexpress.com, Amit shared that the image of Ajay he had in his mind was that of Singham. However, as he narrated the script and spoke about the role, there was a visible change in Ajay's body language. Maidaan revolves around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought pride to India through football. Amit said, "I had never worked with him before, so I had my own doubts. You build an image in your mind of an actor, and his image in my mind was of Singham. But he broke that. He would keep the stardom of Ajay Devgn outside the set. Once in, he would be Syed. His performance in the film is incredible. I'm not saying because it's my film, but viewers will realise once they watch it."

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana may have emerged a hero with his brilliant final over in the four-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, but his send-off to Mayank Agarwal has landed him in trouble. Rana lost his cool as he dismissed the SRH opener earlier in the innings, blowing a flying kiss towards Mayank as he walked back towards the dressing room. There were many on social media who weren't too pleased with the send-off and BCCI, on Sunday, took note of the incident as it slapped a 60 per cent fine on the pacer. In a release following the game, the board confirmed that Harshit Rana has been imposed the punishment for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. "Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Harshit Rana has been fined a total of 60 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on March 23," a statement from the BCCI read.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs because the pancreas cannot produce enough insulin or the insulin produced is not utilised by the body where insulin regulates the blood glucose thus, this fluctuation leads to increased or in some cases decreased sugar levels. The Indian Council of Medical Research recently published some alarming data as per which, about 10.1 crore Indians suffered from uncontrolled sugar levels or diabetes. While the overall prevalence of diabetes was recorded at 11.4%, an astonishing 15.3% of population is in the prediabetes zone, which means that they too can cross over anytime, unless right treatment is taken at the right time. According to Ayurvedic experts, Ayurveda is a storehouse of herbs that can help in regulating the disbalanced body functions and on combining it with some exercises or Yoga, one can keep the insulin levels under control.