Afternoon brief: India reacts to US' move on student's death, Cong's take on TMC's 'no alliance' hint; more

Amid reports of a US police officer not facing any criminal charges in the death of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, the Consulate General of India in Seattle said it has strongly raised the matter with the local authorities. Jaahnavi Kandula, 23, was struck and killed by Officer Kevin Dave's patrol vehicle as she crossed a street in Seattle on January 23. The officer was reportedly responding to a drug overdose call, travelling at a speed of 74 mph, according to reports. Kandula was thrown 100 feet upon impact. On Wednesday, the King County Prosecutor’s Office said they will not move forward with criminal charges against Kevin Dave, FOX13 Seattle reported. King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion said, "Kandula’s death is heartbreaking and impacted communities in King County and across the world." Dig Deeper A photo of Jaahnavi Kandula displayed in Seattle.(AP)

Reacting to Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien's remark that his party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections alone, Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday that the Congress's discussions with the TMC for an alliance in West Bengal are underway. Downplaying the leader's remark, the politician said heated discussions keep taking place between the two parties but "we respect Mamata Banerjee". Jairam Ramesh made the remark on the sidelines of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. “Discussions are underway. Our doors are always open for TMC. Mamata Banerjee and TMC have said that they want to strengthen the INDIA Alliance and the biggest motive is to defeat the BJP,” he told ANI. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Eight children among after 15 killed in tractor-trolley mishap in UP's Kasganj. Dig Deeper

Lok Sabha polls: AAP-Congress alliance vs BJP in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Goa; seats details revealed. Dig Deeper

Shashi Tharoor's prediction for BJP ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha polls: ‘Difficult to repeat…’ Dig Deeper

India News

Congress reacts to Trinamool's 'no alliance' hint, says discussion underway. Dig Deeper

Hyderabad woman abducts TV anchor in bizarre attempt to marry him; arrested. Dig Deeper

Bengaluru Court summons Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah & Shivakumar in a case filed by BJP. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Pakistan to build pipeline to Iran for importing natural gas. Dig Deeper

‘How Embarrassing’: Google’s AI under fire for refusing to condemn pedophilia amid historical images backlash. Dig Deeper

Imran Khan asks IMF not to extend loan to Pakistan before election audit. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Aamir Khan has opened up about the failure of his last film Laal Singh Chaddha revealing that he was “emotionally hurt”. At the ABP Ideas of India Summit 3.0 on Friday, Aamir shared that he realised that he received "a lot of love after a flop", which for him was "the funny side of it". Aamir said, “It’s a film close to my heart. Advait, Kareena and the whole cast and crew worked hard and it didn’t do well. Two things happened, after a long time my film didn’t work, so family and friends would come home to ask me, ‘If I’m okay?’ I realised that I’m getting a lot of love after a flop. That was the funny side of it. The real side is, failure teaches you what really has gone wrong. It gives you an opportunity to understand what was your mistake in terms of communicating that story." Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Vitamin B complex is a common supplement that people take sometimes without consulting their doctor. Being water soluble, these are not stored by the body and hence it's important to take them regularly for important body functions like metabolism, energy production to maintaining nervous system. While it's crucial to consume sufficient levels of all important B vitamins, having too much can have worrying side effects from cardiovascular trouble to liver damage. The best way to take your vitamins is to take them naturally through your diet. B vitamins are abundant in leafy greens, seafood, poultry eggs, dairy products, legumes, and nuts. Supplements should strictly be taken on advice of a doctor and not over the counter. Dig Deeper